Dolphin Discovery Puerto Aventuras, 25 Years of Excelling in Animal Welfare

Dolphin Discovery Puerto Aventuras, a member of The Dolphin Company family, the world's leading dolphin park operator, celebrated its 25th anniversary.
RIVIERA MAYA, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, April 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dolphin Discovery Puerto Aventuras, a member of The Dolphin Company family, the world's leading dolphin park operator and the number one dolphin company in the world, celebrated its 25th anniversary. During these years, it has managed to transmit its conservation message to thousands of visitors from different countries through its interactive swimming programs with dolphins, manatees, and sea lions, which are the result of many years of research and continuous work of veterinarians and marine mammal specialists. This effort is reflected not only in the public's preference but also in its international certifications in animal welfare.
The collaborators' passion and their special connection with the species in their care are based on always offering them the best quality of life and health. Some of the leading certifications that this Dolphin Habitat in Riviera Maya has are:
The Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums (AMMPA), is an association that oversees the procedures for animal care habitats and accredits the habitat where the species are kept, the quality of the food, as well as the training of specialists.
Certified Humane, a program of American Humane (HC), this accreditation is focused entirely on the physical and mental well-being of the animals.
International Marine Animal Trainers Association (IMATA), this certification was obtained thanks to the positive reinforcement techniques to communicate with the animals in their care.
"It is extremely important to us that our guests know that species care is our priority and that we ensure that we meet and exceed all animal welfare standards regulated by the national and international associations that have certified us," commented Manuel Garduño, Corporate Manager of Marine Mammal Specialists.
Dolphin Discovery Puerto Aventuras continues with its mission to offer unforgettable experiences in harmony with the environment while, at the same time, it is committed to environmental preservation and education.
Contact
Public Relations Department
The Dolphin Company
+52 998 149 9735
publicas@thedolphinco.com