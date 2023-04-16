VENTURAPARK LAUNCHES ANNUAL PASS

We are very excited about the launch of our annual pass; without a doubt, it is an excellent opportunity for our local visitors who want to enjoy the park more regularly at a preferential price.”
— said Carlos Hernández, General Manager of VenturaPark.
CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, April 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VenturaPark, the only water park in Cancun and a member of The Dolphin Company family, park operator with a global presence, recently launched an annual pass for people who live in Quintana Roo. With it, local visitors will have access to unlimited tickets and exclusive benefits of the park.
The VenturaPark annual pass is priced at $999.00 MXN and those who purchase it will have daily access to the park with the Ventura One ticket, with which they can enjoy the worlds Wet'n wild, Aaah Ventura and Funworld. In addition, the annual pass includes Ventura coupons with exclusive discounts in various parks of The Dolphin Company family, such as: Garrafon Park in Isla Mujeres, Marina Aquatours Tours Cancún among which are Isla Mujeres Pleasure and Columbus, and Selvática in Puerto Morelos, among many other parks.
“We are very excited about the launch of our annual pass; without a doubt, it is an excellent opportunity for our local visitors who want to enjoy the park more regularly and who also want to visit several of our sister parks at a preferential price. We are sure that they will see great benefits in the annual pass once they come or learn about all the fun activities that we are implementing every month to offer different and fun experiences that will prevail in the memory of our guests”, said Carlos Hernández, General Manager of VenturaPark.
The people from Quintana Roo who wish to purchase their annual pass can do so through the call center at 998 849 4748. To be more informed about VenturaPark's promotions and activities, you can find them on social media like @venturaparkcancun.
About VenturaPark:
VenturaPark is the only water park overlooking the Caribbean Sea, and for more than 26 years, it has been offering fun activities for the whole family. Its visitors can enjoy pools and slides, zip lines, go-karts, a roller coaster, virtual reality, and more than 15 different attractions in the five thematic worlds that it offers to cool off and have fun. In addition, Dolphinaris Cancun is located inside the park, where you will have the opportunity to interact with dolphins and learn how to care for the species and the environment. It is proudly part of The Dolphin Company family, a park operator with a global presence. For more information, visit https://www.venturapark.com/ and www.thedolphinco.com
About The Dolphin Company:
For over 28 years, The Dolphin Company, a global park operator, has provided 'The Experience of a Lifetime' to more than 21 million visitors at its 32 parks, dolphin habitats, and marinas worldwide. With a presence in Mexico, the Caribbean, the United States, Argentina, and Italy, The Dolphin Company offers exciting activities that provide unique and memorable experiences while raising awareness of the importance of animal welfare, preservation, and care of the environment. For more information, visit www.thedolphinco.com
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Public Relations Department
The Dolphin Company
+52 (998) 149-9735
email us here