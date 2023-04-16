Singer Marla Malvins Releases Powerful New Single "Haters Gonna Hate"

Haters Gonna Hate by Marla Malvins Sojugada Deiveega Payanam by Marla Malvins Flowers by Marla Malvins

French-American vocalist Marla Malvins has made headlines once again with her latest single, "Haters Gonna Hate".

Marla's euphonious vocals are astounding. We are proud to be part of her journey!” — VIKI Publishing® Music Team

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, April 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In collaboration with VIKI Publishing® Music, a San Francisco-based music label company, and the acclaimed father-daughter author/songwriting duo Vinay Shankar & Kiara Shankar, Malvins has created an astonishing track that is sure to captivate fans worldwide.

The lyrics of "Haters Gonna Hate," penned by the talented father-daughter duo, are certain to inspire music lovers everywhere.

Malvins' latest offering is a powerful addition to her impressive repertoire and is set to make waves in the music industry. Fans of the talented vocalist can enjoy "Haters Gonna Hate" on various music streaming platforms.

French-American vocalist Marla Malvins has gained a worldwide following with her impressive selection of cover songs, including "Skyfall," "Havana," "Bad Habits," "Enjoy Enjaami," "Billie Jean," "Copines," "Djadja," "Pookie," "Gangnam Style," "Touch It," "Jalebi Baby," "Pasoori," "Bailando," "Calm Down," "Unstoppable," and "Naatu Naatu." Additionally, her original tracks, "Sojugada Sooju Maillige," "Sojugada La Dévotion Euphorique," and "Sojugada (Una devoción divina)," have earned her a dedicated fan base.

Malvins' latest single, "Haters Gonna Hate," is now available for streaming on major music platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, Deezer, JioSaavn, Resso, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram Story Music, Tidal, Boomplay, Anghami, Pandora, and more.

Fans can also look forward to Malvins' upcoming Kannada-Tamil version of her original track, "Sojugada Deiveega Payanam,", the French version of Haters Gonna Hate, "Laisse les détester", and a cover of Miley Cyrus's recent hit single, "Flowers". Stay tuned for more exciting releases from this talented artist.

Marla Malvins is signed with VIKI Publishing® Music, a creative hub where ideas come to life through music, children's books, games, branded merchandise, and more.

Stay updated on the latest news at https://www.vikipublishing.com/viki-music and follow Marla Malvins on Spotify at https://open.spotify.com/artist/7HXVum1SSTeFscmZx6zgEz.

Show your support for Marla by becoming a patron on her Patreon platform, where you can get early access to all her upcoming music and exclusive free merch at https://www.patreon.com/MarlaMalvins .

Did you know the songwriter Kiara Shankar is only fifteen-year-old and she is already an acclaimed author of multiple children’s books? Her recent book, Avocado the Turtle, has been translated into fifteen languages, including Spanish, German, Italian, French, traditional Chinese, simplified Chinese, Hebrew, Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Ukrainian, and more.

Check out Kiara's Books at https://www.amazon.com/Kiara-Shankar/e/B07NW89FJG/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1

Marla Malvins - Haters Gonna Hate (Official Lyric Video)