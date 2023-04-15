CE: National security key to harmonious development of Macao

MACAU, April 15 - National security is an important support element for the harmonious development of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR), and for the dissemination of multiculturalism in the city, said today the Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, at the opening ceremony of the National Security Education Exhibition 2023.

In view of the current security situation domestically and externally, developing ways to preserve, and pass to the next generations, Macao’s unique approach in terms of governance and cultural affairs was vital to the country’s security and stability. It was also vital in terms of Macao’s social stability, as well as to the promotion in Macao of the core values of patriotism. It was a major element in terms of Macao meeting its commitments regarding a holistic view of national security.

The National Security Education Exhibition 2023 is being jointly hosted by the MSAR Government and the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR. The opening ceremony was held today at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex.

The Chief Executive, who is also the Chairman of the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the MSAR, said in his speech that over the past year, the MSAR Government had: firmly adhered to rule of law; resolutely safeguarded national security; actively implemented the “patriots governing Macao” principle; made steady progress regarding revisions to the Law on Safeguarding National Security; fully adhered to a holistic view of national security; and had joined hands with the community to ensure social stability.

The MSAR Government would, as always: respect and safeguard the fundamental principle of the country’s sovereignty; safeguard the constitutional order outlined in the country’s Constitution and the MSAR Basic Law; firmly safeguard the overall jurisdiction of the central authorities; resolutely adhere to the legal and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security; implement the “patriots governing Macao” principle; keep expanding the political power of local patriots; and stand firm in terms of prevention and resistance to interference and sabotage.

The Chief Executive went on to say that the year 2023 marked the start of the full implementation of the aspirations outlined in the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC). The year also marked the 30th anniversary of the promulgation of the MSAR Basic Law.

This edition of the National Security Education Exhibition carried immense significance, due to it being held at such a special moment. It would enable members of the public to gain fresh understanding of how a holistic view of national security guided and advanced the security and development of the country and of Macao. In doing so, the exhibition would improve the coordination of effort relating to the security and development of the MSAR, and further the effort for development of a great country, national rejuvenation, and for Macao’s long-term stability, added Mr Ho.

The Chief Executive said that submissions for this year’s writing competition and short video competition on the theme of national security, had showcased the fact young people in Macao had a strong sense of identity as Chinese, and pride in Chinese culture. Their work also showed their responsibility for safeguarding national cultural security, and their expectations regarding the country’s prosperity, and the realisation of national rejuvenation.

Mr Ho pledged that the MSAR Government would strengthen its work among young people, helping them better to integrate into overall national development. The MSAR Government would also enhance patriotic education for young people, and their awareness of the importance of national security, thereby ensuring the spirit of patriotism was passed to their and coming generations.

Also delivering a speech at the opening ceremony was the National Security Affairs Adviser and the Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR, Mr Zheng Xincong.

Mr Zheng said safeguarding national sovereignty, security, and the country’s development interests were the most important elements in the “One country, two systems” principle. The 20th CPC National Congress specified that need to advance the overall requirements for promoting the modernisation of the national security system and its capabilities. The session had also emphasised the need to unswervingly implement a holistic view of national security, and to adhere to the concept of national security in all aspects of the CPC’s work, and that of the country.

Mr Zheng cited the fact that President Xi Jinping had stressed the long-term prosperity and stability of the Hong Kong SAR and of the MSAR were indispensable to the building up of China as a great country.

Mr Zheng called for further effort to ensure high vigilance in terms of security, as the basis for high-quality development. High-quality development would in turn facilitate high-quality security. There should also be constant effort to foster the MSAR’s system and capabilities for maintenance of national security; advancing the steady and long-term development of the “One country, two systems” principle with Macao characteristics.

Mr Zheng’s speech highlighted the need to keep enhancing the supporting legislation and enforcement mechanisms with regard to national security, in a bid to strengthen the legal guarantees made by the MSAR in terms of safeguarding national security. There should also be effort to promote high-quality development, with a view to consolidating the economic foundation for the MSAR’s maintenance of national security; to develop and strengthen the power of patriotic forces in Macao, thereby fortifying the political and social basis for safeguarding national security; and to give better play of Macao’s unique cultural advantages, in order to consolidate basis for safeguarding national security.

Everyone shared the responsibility of safeguarding national security, said Mr Zheng. He urged members of the public to cherish the existing prosperity and stability in Macao, and do their best to maintain it.

Approximately 400 guests attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition. They included: Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Mr Ho Hau Wah; Acting Commissioner of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the MSAR, Mr Sun Xiangyang; and the Political Commissar of the People’s Liberation Army Macao Garrison, Mr Sun Wenju.

15 April marks annual National Security Education Day, the country’s eighth edition of the event.

This year’s exhibition features more than 350 still images and several videos, and is divided into six sections. They cover: the great successes in the country’s development; the progress – in terms of the right path taken, and advances made – in the modernisation of the national security system and its capabilities; the forging ahead efficiently – in the face of adversity – of the pursuit of national security and social stability; the progress – in terms of united and unwavering effort – in safeguarding national security; the pragmatic approach to joint development to striding forward with confidence into the future; and the passing on to the next generation of patriotism, and the effort to advance the role of patriotic forces in Macao.

The exhibition, running until 15 May, is being held at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex. Members of the public can learn more about the exhibition from its dedicated website https://eesn.gov.mo.