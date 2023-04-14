MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, April 3, 2023, to Monday, April 10, 2023

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, April 3, 2023, through Monday, April 10, 2023, MPD detectives and officers recovered 65 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, April 3, 2023

A Sig Sauer 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of 14th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Julius Lee Worthy, of Southeast, D.C., for Murder I, Assault with Intent to Kill, and Unlawful Entry. CCN: 23-050-946

A 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Fifth Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-051-026

A Beretta Pietro 70 7.65mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Darnell James, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Contempt – Condition of Release Violation, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 23-051-471

A Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of 14th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-051-478

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of E Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-051-522

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of 11th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-051-548

Tuesday, April 4, 2023

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Girard Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Hysaan Joseph Batiste, of Louisiana, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of ammunition, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-051-909

A Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 22 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1500 block of Tubman Road, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of District Heights, MD, and 19-year-old Derrico Demond Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle – Crime of violence, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-052-023

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3100 block of Chesapeake Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-052-024

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Aaron Derek Franks, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-052-137

A Hi-Point CF-380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of K Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old George Brian Vaughn, of Southeast, D.C., for Simple Assault, Threats to do Bodily Harm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-052-209

A Springfield Armory XD45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Justin Ferguson, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-052-286

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of W Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Steffon Frazier, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-052-299

Wednesday, April 5, 2023

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4100 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 22-year-old Daquann Simmons, of Northeast, D.C., and 22-year-old James Imes, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, National Firearms Act, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, No Permit, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-052-528

A BB gun was recovered in the 300 block of 12th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Michael Eugene Crutchfield, of District Heights, MD, for False Impersonation of a Police Officer, Bench Warrant, No Permit, and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon. CCN: 23-052-634

A Taurus PT-111 G2 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2400 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Darrell Foster, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-052-772

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Half Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-052-799

A Heckler & Koch P-30 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4300 block of Third Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Lionel Douglas Tucker, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-052-829

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 4400 block of E Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-052-889

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Fourth Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Maleek Alize Thomas, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-052-963

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-053-021

Thursday, April 6, 2023

A Taurus 24/7 G2C .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 37th Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-053-091

A FEG PA-63 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 900 block of F Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-053-107

An Iver Johnson Owl Head revolver was recovered in the Unit block of Washington Circle, Northwest. CCN: 23-053-163

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of Wheeler Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Andrew Joseph Dicks, of Northeast, D.C., for Fugitive from Justice, Receiving Stolen Property, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-053-303

A Smith & Wesson SD9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of 11th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Kevin Alfredo Lainez, of Woodbridge, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-053-426

A Charter Arms .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 2500 block of Naylor Road, Southeast. CCN: 23-053-553

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Bennet Place, Northeast. CCN: 23-053-639

Friday, April 7, 2023

A Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of K Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old John Christopher Ruppert, of Gaithersburg, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-053-678

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 37th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-053-860

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 6000 block of Eads Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-053-931

A Glock 32 .357 caliber handgun and a Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 600 block of H Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 21-year-old Xavier Weaver, of Landover, MD, and 25-year-old Trevon Markeese Fox, of Landover, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-054-023

A Smith & Wesson M&P40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of 35th Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 32-year-old Alphonso Lee, of Southeast, D.C., and 27-year-old Brian Howard Smith, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-054-107

A Bryco Arms Jennings Nine 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4900 block of G Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Antwon Devonte Haynie, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Fugitive from Justice, Bench Warrant, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-054-174

Saturday, April 8, 2023

A Smith & Wesson SDVE .40 caliber handgun and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 3600 block of 16th Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 20-year-old Dakari Walker, of Northwest, D.C., and 18-year-old Isaac Anderson, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Tampering of GPS Monitoring Device, Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Resisting Arrest, Fugitive from Justice, Unlawful Entry, Unlawful Entry of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-054-233

A Taurus G3 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 35 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1100 block of 19th Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 23-year-old Keith Deandre Jason, of Enola, PA, and 22-year-old Kareem Omar Rorie, of Steelton, PA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-054-293

A Walter CP-99 BB gun was recovered in the 1700 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Kevin Jonathan Estrada, of Montgomery Village, MD, for Possession of a BB gun, Counterfeit Tags, and No Permit. CCN: 23-054-561

Two Glock 21 .45 caliber handguns, a Smith & Wesson SW40VE .40 caliber handgun, a Heckler & Koch P-30SK 9mm caliber handgun, an EP Armory .233 caliber assault rifle, and a Glock 32 .357 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1100 block of 21st Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-054-656

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Philippe Oliver Gadie, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 23-054-706

A Canik 55 TP-9SFX 9mm caliber handgun and a Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1700 block of New York Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 53-year-old Ya-Sin Ibn’Dawud Stephens, of Hampton, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-054-790

Sunday, April 9, 2023

A Euro Arms AK-47 7.62x39 caliber machine gun was recovered in the 2500 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. CCN: 23-054-957

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5300 block of Clay Terrace, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Tony Brown, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-055-098

A Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-055-139

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4700 block of First Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Trevon Randolph, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-055-156

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of C Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Jameson McNeil, of Woodbridge, VA, for Armed Carjacking, Parole Violation (Warrant), Robbery, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 23-055-173

A Tanfoglio GT-27 .25 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Kendall Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 14-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-055-189

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of N Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-055-198

Monday, April 10, 2023

A Glock 29 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3100 block of Bruce Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Donovan Antwon Shipman, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Simple Assault. CCN: 23-055-310

A .380 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of Fort Totten Drive, Northeast. CCN: 23-055-340

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun, a .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 1200 block of 49th Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 18-year-old Reginald Porter, of Southwest, D.C., 19-year-old Tyree Ahmed McCarty, of no fixed address, and 21-year-old Ricardo Thompson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-055-625

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5500 block of Seventh Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Keion Michael Brown, of Northwest, D.C., for Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-055-653

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Tavon Brown, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-055-697

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

