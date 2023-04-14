RUSSIA, April 14 - On 17-23 April, the Russian House of International Scientific and Technical Cooperation will host the Week of Vietnam as a festival, “The Facets of Southeast Asia: Vietnam, the Gateway to Asia.”

The event is aimed at promoting friendly ties between Russia and Vietnam in the scientific, technical, education and cultural areas.

The Week of Vietnam was announced in early April during a visit to Vietnam of a Russian delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Chernyshenko. He spoke about this at a meeting with students and Russian language and literature teachers at Vietnam National University, Hanoi and the Hanoi branch of the Pushkin State Russian Language Institute. Mr Chernyshenko noted that the Russian-Vietnamese partnership rested on 70 years of friendship, trust and mutual respect.

“Over 3,000 Vietnamese citizens study at Russian universities today. The Russian Government has allocated one of its biggest grant quotas to Vietnam – 1,000 grants for Vietnamese students in the 2022-2023 academic year. Our countries cooperate in many areas – from education to oil and gas exploration and processing. They successfully develop contacts in education and the study of cultural heritage. In mid-April, Moscow will host the Week of Vietnam, a good example of sincere mutual sympathy,” Mr Chernyshenko said.

The Russian delegation’s visit to Vietnam has strengthened bilateral relations. At a meeting of the Russia-Vietnam Intergovernmental Commission, the two countries agreed to develop a plan for bilateral cooperation until 2030 and have launched promising trade, economic, scientific, technological and humanitarian projects together. The Week of Vietnam in Moscow will be a good continuation of these joint efforts.

The events of the Week of Vietnam are divided into three tracks – practical, scientific-and-technical, and cultural. The scientific-and-technical track will continue many important roundtable and other discussions following the visit. Thus, the roundtable discussion “Tropical studies in Vietnam: Results and prospects” will be devoted to cooperation between Russian and Vietnamese scientists. Mr Chernyshenko emphasised the importance of joint research during his visit to the Russia-Vietnam Tropical Research and Technology Centre in Hanoi. Currently, 26 Russian specialists have permanent positions at this centre. Mr Chernyshenko said it was possible to increase this number by establishing new joint laboratories in cooperation with Russian research centres and universities.

This special week will also include a lecture by the Pushkin State Russian Language Institute. As a reminder, Russian and Vietnamese participants in large-scale talks resolved to turn the Hanoi branch of this institute into a regional centre for promoting the Russian language in Southeast Asia.

The opening ceremony of the Week of Vietnam will be attended by Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education of Russia Konstantin Mogilevsky and Deputy Minister of Science and Technology of Vietnam Le Xuan Dinh.

The Week of Vietnam is being organised by the Russian House of International Scientific and Technical Cooperation, the Institute of China and Modern Asia of the Russian Academy of Sciences, and the Russian Centre for Scientific Information. The event is supported by the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education and the Embassy of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in Moscow.