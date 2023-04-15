Winners announced at The Comedic & Dramatic Arts Awards during Canadian Screen Week 2023

The Porter and Brother among top Canadian Screen Award winners as the week's in-person events come to a close

These award-winning works and more will be highlighted in Sunday's broadcast of The Canadian Screen Awards with Samantha Bee at 8 PM (9 AT, 9:30 NT) on CBC and CBC Gem

TORONTO, April 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television celebrated the final award show of Canadian Screen Week 2023 tonight at Meridian Hall in Toronto, bringing to a close four days of in-person events honouring the achievements of Canadian talent in film, television and digital media.

The Comedic and Dramatic Arts Awards, which recognized the best of television performance and craft categories, took place earlier this evening and saw CBC's The Porter winning a record 12 Canadian Screen Awards, leading television honours overall. Wins include: Best Drama Series; Best Direction, Drama Series, presented by Playback; Best Writing, Drama Series; and Best Guest Performance, Drama Series for Alfre Woodward. The award for Best Lead Performer, Drama Series went to Hamza Haq for CTV's Transplant, making this his third consecutive win as a lead in the series.

In comedy, the sophomore season of CBC's Sort Of took home seven Canadian Screen Awards. Among those wins was Best Comedy Series; Best Lead Performer, Comedy, presented by the Canada Media Fund, for Bilal Baig; Best Guest Performance, Comedy for Amanda Brugel; and Best Writing, Comedy, for Bilal Baig and Fab Filippo, marking back-to-back wins for the pair in this category.

Film honours were led by Clement Virgo's Brother, which received a record 12 Canadian Screen Awards at The Cinematic Arts Awards, presented by Telefilm Canada and supported by Cineplex, on Thursday, April 13, including: Best Motion Picture; Achievement in Direction, and Adapted Screenplay for Clement Virgo; Performance in a Leading Role, presented by Telefilm Canada, for Lamar Johnson; and Performance in a Supporting Role for Aaron Pierre.

"The opportunity to recognize and commemorate the outstanding individuals who make up our screen-based industries both in front of and behind the camera, as well as our incredible group of Special Award recipients, has been nothing short of inspiring," said Tammy Frick, CEO, Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television. "I want to extend both a heartfelt thank you to the incredible team who helped make these celebrations possible, and mighty congratulations to all of the immensely talented 2023 Canadian Screen Awards winners."

While the in-person award shows have ended, there's still plenty more excitement to come with The Canadian Screen Awards with Samantha Bee on Sunday, April 16 on CBC and CBC Gem at 8 PM (9 AT, 9:30 NT). Hosted by Samantha Bee and written by a team that includes Canadians Jason Jones, former Daily Show correspondent, and Scott Vrooman, former staff writer on Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, this hour-long star-studded broadcast special will serve as a comprehensive survey of the previous year, diving into some of the best moments in Canadian television and film, exciting celebrity interviews, exclusive access to this year's illustrious slate of Special Award recipients, and will reveal the winner of the Cogeco Fund Audience Choice Award. The special will also feature some very special guests including Amy Poehler, Mae Martin, Adam DiMarco, and Lamar Johnson.

The full list of 2023 Canadian Screen Award winners can be viewed here .

About the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television is the largest non-profit professional arts organization in Canada with a membership of more than 4,000 emerging and established industry professionals. Founded in 1979, the Canadian Academy is dedicated to recognizing, celebrating, and advocating for Canadian talent in the film, television, and digital media sectors while remaining committed to nurturing all levels of talent through professional training, networking opportunities, and guidance. The Canadian Academy produces the Canadian Screen Awards, bringing together the screen-based industries annually to honour and celebrate the country's top talent during Canadian Screen Week.

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television proudly acknowledges the support of its Leading Media Partner, CBC; Premier Partner, Telefilm Canada; Platinum Partner, Bell Media; and its Lead Partners, Netflix, the Canada Media Fund, Cineplex, the Cogeco Fund, and WBD Access Canada.

For information on membership and programming, visit academy.ca .

