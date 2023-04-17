JMG Welcomes Escobedo Team

Arizona’s leading husband and wife real estate team joins JMG.

ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Seven years ago Danielle and Michael (Mikey) Escobedo would start one of the most well known real estate teams in Arizona. Guiding the west valley through real estate and investing, the Escobedo team is known in the community for positivity and transparency in an industry that can be seen otherwise.

In a recent interview with the team Danielle went on to share how important the people in the community around them are and that a lot of her motivation comes from being a resource to those around her. The Escobedo team makes it a priority to do business face to face and even provides in-office day care for the families coming in. This commitment to value has led to multiple awards in their field, a powerful reputation, and record breaking numbers all based on pure referrals.

As of 2023, The Escobedo team is now part of The Jason Mitchell Group, recognized by Real Trends as America’s #1 Real Estate Team.

“I knew a change needed to be made from our current brokerage and JMG is the only one we would leave for. I only want to learn from the best of the best, Jason’s the best here in Arizona so that was the only option” -Danielle Escobedo.

With the resources now available with JMG, The Escobedo team is looking forward to doubling their team agents and making more of an impact to the community they love.

For more information on the Escobedo team or JMG please reference the contact information below.