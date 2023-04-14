Submit Release
AG Reyes Demands DHHS Secretary and Members of Congress Respect Court Order on Abortion Pill

April 14, 2023

Today, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes was one of nine attorneys general who signed a letter demanding that the Secretary of Health and Human Services, a U.S. Senator, and a Member of Congress retract statements encouraging doctors and pharmacies to ignore a judge’s order banning an abortion drug. 

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, Oregon Senator Ron Wyden, and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have made public statements encouraging these professionals to proceed as though the judge’s order didn’t exist, which the attorneys general say is “akin to a call to overthrow the Constitution.” 

Earlier this week, a Federal Judge in Texas ruled that the FDA’s approval of the abortion drug mifepristone was improper. The Biden Administration is appealing the ruling. 

In the letter, the attorneys general write: “Expressing mere disagreement with a court order, as all attorneys have done, is nothing like your call for the FDA not to comply with a court order. The difference between the two is enormous. For a party to defy a court order simply because one does not like it is an attack on our very system of government and rule of law.” 

Read a copy of the letter here.  

