Fun With Kids In LA: The Ultimate Resource for Parents to Create Magical Childhood Memories for Their Kids

FUN WITH KIDS IN LA is proud to celebrate five years of being a go-to resource for parents seeking fun ideas and new experiences for their children. Founded by Angela M. Cantoni, the website offers a range of features designed to inspire and empower parents, including an events calendar, searchable directories for family-friendly places to go, classes, camps, and birthday parties, as well as a blog that covers topics ranging from traveling with kids, family eats, and parenting tips to reviews of local attractions, events, date night ideas, and much more.

"We passionately believe in good times, travel, good food, great friends, and a spirit of adventure. That's why we started FUN WITH KIDS IN LA," said Cantoni. "We believe that childhood is the most precious time of life, and we want to make it even more magical and memorable."

As a mother of an only child, founder Angela Cantoni understands firsthand the joys and heartbreaks of parenthood. After experiencing multiple miscarriages, she found solace in her love for her son and her passion for exploring the city with him. Together, they discovered the best places to go and things to do in Los Angeles. Angela started blogging about their experiences and quickly realized that many other parents were seeking the same information. This inspired her to create FUN WITH KIDS IN LA, a comprehensive resource that offers a wealth of ideas and experiences for families.

Through her personal experience and passion for creating magical childhood memories, Angela has built a trusted community of parents who share the same goal - to make the most of their time with their children and create lasting memories. Today, as FUN WITH KIDS IN LA celebrates its 5th anniversary, it has grown into a go-to resource for parents seeking innovative ideas and new experiences for their children. The website is now reaching more than 160,000 monthly visitors, has 100,000+ social media followers, and 22,000+ email subscribers. It remains committed to providing parents with innovative and inspiring resources to help them create magical childhood experiences for their families.

FUN WITH KIDS IN LA captures the best of what's happening in the city and beyond for kids and families and connects them with localized points of interest through curated content. The website is high-tech, user-friendly, interactive, and responsive to all types of devices and screens.

"Our audience is actively seeking services for their families while they are using our website. They are looking to find details about family activities, classes, camps, products, and everything in between, for their families every day, all year round," said Cantoni. "Parents love that they can easily find the information they need on our website."

FUN WITH KIDS IN LA offers a unique experience for parents looking to create magical childhood memories for their children. The website not only provides information but also serves as a community for parents to connect with each other and share their experiences and recommendations through their huge social media presence.

"We're not just a website, we're a community of parents who share a passion for creating magical childhood memories," said Cantoni. "We're excited to continue serving parents in Los Angeles and beyond with our resources and community."

