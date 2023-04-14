Governor Abbott Reappoints Pate To Texas Racing Commission

TEXAS, April 14 - April 14, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Robert C. Pate to the Texas Racing Commission for a term set to expire February 1, 2029. The Commission oversees pari-mutuel wagering on horse and greyhound racing.

Robert C. Pate of Corpus Christi is an attorney and a Senior District Judge, having previously served Texas as the presiding Judge of the 28th Judicial District Court and the 148th Judicial District Court in Nueces County. In addition to his law license and membership in the State Bar of Texas, he is also a licensed certified public accountant. Governor Abbott first appointed him to the Texas Racing Commission on April 4, 2019. He will continue to serve as the chairman of the Commission. Pate received a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Professional Accounting in taxation from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor from Southern Methodist University.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.