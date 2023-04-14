Submit Release
Office of the State Auditor’s Annual Audit Rule Training

This year the training will be held on April 25th from 9AM to noon, hosted by the New Mexico Society of Certified Public Accountants. If you would like to attend, please register online at the link below.

The program will begin with Auditor Maestas delivering opening remarks and will conclude with high-level training on updates to the Audit Rule and other technical auditing topics. The OSA recommends that each agency and IPA firm send appropriate personnel to attend the hybrid virtual/in-person Audit Rule Training. Representatives of the governing authority, top management, contracting personnel, and employees of the finance division are also encouraged to attend. Agencies will need to register online for the free training session.

Each person in attendance may earn up to 3 hours of continuing professional education (CPE) for attending the Audit Rule Training.

You can visit our WEB site to view the final Audit Rule and related items at State Auditor Rule | NM Office of the State Auditor (saonm.org)

Office of the State Auditor’s Annual Audit Rule Training

