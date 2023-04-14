Change in Missouri Department of Corrections Mail Procedures

There were 657 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,270 in the last 365 days.
May 17, 2022
Dear families and friends of Missouri Department of Corrections offenders:
Beginning July 1, 2022, personal postal mail will no longer be accepted at Missouri Department of Corrections Division of Adult Institutions (DAI) correctional facilities. All personal mail for offenders at these facilities must be mailed and addressed as follows:
Sender Full Name
Address
City, State Zip Code
Offender Name and DOC ID#
C/O Digital Mail Center-Missouri DOC
PO Box 25678
Tampa, FL 33622-5678
Once the mail has been received at the Digital Mail Center, it will be digitally scanned and made available on the offender’s media player. Offenders who have not been issued a media player will have their digital mail printed and delivered to them.
Any personal mail received after July 1, 2022, will be returned to the sender. Personal mail received between June 15, 2022, and July 1, 2022, will be forwarded to the Digital Mail Center for processing.
All mail must be properly addressed with information to clearly identify the offender in custody. Mail will be returned to the sender or delayed if the information provided is insufficient to reasonably determine the identity of the offender for whom it is intended. A return name and address must be placed on the envelope. Failure to properly address the envelope will result in the mail being returned to the sender.
Letters/correspondence, postcards, pictures and drawings will be accepted for scanning and made available on the offender’s media player. Senders are encouraged to number the pages of letters/correspondence. Mail should contain only items that can be easily scanned and must not exceed 10 items per envelope. Items that cannot be easily scanned may be delayed in processing or returned to the sender. Mail that has been scanned will be held at the Digital Mail Center for 45 calendar days and then disposed.
Anyone sending personal mail who wishes to have it returned to them must include a self-addressed, stamped envelope with the original mail.
Correctional facilities will continue to accept the following items via postal mail:
Offenders’ families and friends can send electronic mail, greeting cards, pictures and 30-second videos through a Securus JPay account. More information about creating an account can be found at https://securustech.net.