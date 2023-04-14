Change in Missouri Department of Corrections Mail Procedures

May 17, 2022



Dear families and friends of Missouri Department of Corrections offenders:

Beginning July 1, 2022, personal postal mail will no longer be accepted at Missouri Department of Corrections Division of Adult Institutions (DAI) correctional facilities. All personal mail for offenders at these facilities must be mailed and addressed as follows:

Sender Full Name

Address

City, State Zip Code Offender Name and DOC ID# C/O Digital Mail Center-Missouri DOC PO Box 25678 Tampa, FL 33622-5678

Once the mail has been received at the Digital Mail Center, it will be digitally scanned and made available on the offender’s media player. Offenders who have not been issued a media player will have their digital mail printed and delivered to them.

Any personal mail received after July 1, 2022, will be returned to the sender. Personal mail received between June 15, 2022, and July 1, 2022, will be forwarded to the Digital Mail Center for processing.

All mail must be properly addressed with information to clearly identify the offender in custody. Mail will be returned to the sender or delayed if the information provided is insufficient to reasonably determine the identity of the offender for whom it is intended. A return name and address must be placed on the envelope. Failure to properly address the envelope will result in the mail being returned to the sender.

Letters/correspondence, postcards, pictures and drawings will be accepted for scanning and made available on the offender’s media player. Senders are encouraged to number the pages of letters/correspondence. Mail should contain only items that can be easily scanned and must not exceed 10 items per envelope. Items that cannot be easily scanned may be delayed in processing or returned to the sender. Mail that has been scanned will be held at the Digital Mail Center for 45 calendar days and then disposed.

Anyone sending personal mail who wishes to have it returned to them must include a self-addressed, stamped envelope with the original mail.

Correctional facilities will continue to accept the following items via postal mail:

Privileged/legal mail (e.g., courts, attorneys)

Mail from other agencies (e.g., child support)

Certified mail (must be pre-approved by the offender’s case manager)

No personal correspondence will be accepted by certified mail. Accepted documents may include identification for the resident’s release and legal documents needing a resident’s signature.

Publications

Sent directly from a publisher, distributor or other bona fide vendor.

Visitation applications