Quilting Donations

June 11, 2025

Contact: Karen Pojmann, Communications Director
Missouri Department of Corrections
Karen.Pojmann@doc.mo.gov
573-522-1118

Thank you to everyone inspired by the Jenifer McShane-directed Netflix documentary The Quilters to reach out to the Missouri Department of Corrections and offer donations and words of support. We, too, are moved by the film and are, every day, awestruck by the generous and beautiful work done by Missourians in our Restorative Justice Organization programs.

In addition to South Central Correctional Center (SCCC), the department supports quilting programs at multiple other sites. Donations of quilting supplies and equipment are needed and appreciated. However, we currently are OVERWHELMED by donations and are running out of storage space for fabric and yarn.

Please consider a monetary donation to our Restorative Justice Organization programs, all of which rely on donations and volunteers.

RJO programs throughout the state give residents of our facilities the chance to give back to the community in many ways, including:

  • Cultivating prison gardens and donating fresh produce to area food banks
  • Training and socializing rescue dogs for adoption by Missouri families
  • Completing woodworking projects for donation to area nonprofits
  • Creating educational materials for Missouri kids
  • Producing audio and braille publications for visually impaired Missourians

Donate by credit card to the Missouri Department of Corrections Restorative Justice ElectPay portal: https://modocrestorativejustice.centralbank.net/

OR send a cashier’s check or money order to:

Missouri Department of Corrections Restorative Justice 
PO Box 1609 Jefferson City, MO 65102

Please include “Restorative Justice” in the memo line.

Quilting Donations

