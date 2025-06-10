Notice of Public Hearing Regarding Rules Governing the Missouri Parole Process

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 3, 2025

Contact: Karen Pojmann, Communications Director

Missouri Department of Corrections

Karen.Pojmann@doc.mo.gov

573-522-1118

Notice of Public Hearing

Executive Order 25-07 requires the Missouri Parole Board and the Missouri Department of Corrections to conduct a comprehensive review of the existing Code of State Regulation Rules governing the Missouri Parole Board and the parole granting process. The executive order requires the formation of a working group of stakeholders comprised of representatives of law enforcement, corrections, the judiciary, and the public to conduct this review. The working group shall be charged with developing recommendations for amendments to the existing rules and any proposed new rules with the goal of providing clarity, transparency, and accountability for the parole process.

Links to EO 25-07 and the current rules governing the parole process are provided below.

Governor's Executive Order 25-07

Missouri Secretary of State: Code of State Regulations

The members of the working group are:

Tony Helfrecht, Missouri Parole Board Chairman

Trevor Foley, MODOC Director

Kent Oberkrom, Missouri Parole Board Member

Martin Rucker, Missouri Parole Board Member

Steven Mueller, Missouri Parole Board Operations Manager

Charlie Baker, Parole Analyst

John Mosley, MODOC Director of the Division of Probation and Parole

Courtney Everett, Saint Louis University Prison Education Program Coordinator

Matt Briesacher, MODOC General Counsel

Judge Brouck Jacobs, 13th Judicial Circuit

Will Lynch, Newton County Prosecuting Attorney

Stacey Lannert, Founder of Healing Sisters

Matt Oller, Audrain County Sheriff

Roye Cole, Webster County Sheriff

Kim Beshear, Cole County Victim Advocate

The working group will hold a public comment meeting to hear from stakeholders and/or members of the public regarding possible updates to the state rules governing the parole hearing process.

The meeting will be held 1-3 p.m. Friday, June 13, 2025, in House Hearing Room 7 at the Missouri State Capitol Building.

Please email: DOC.EO25_07signup@doc.mo.gov to sign up to speak to the working group.

Speakers must sign up through the email address above, no later than 5 p.m. central time Wednesday, June 11, 2025 .

. Speakers will comment in the order in which they signed up.

Verbal comments will be limited to five minutes per signup.

Written comments will be accepted via the email address above at any time.





Trevor Foley, Director

Missouri Department of Corrections

Tony Helfrecht, Chairman

Missouri Parole Board