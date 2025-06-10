Notice of Public Hearing Regarding Rules Governing the Missouri Parole Process
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
June 3, 2025
Contact: Karen Pojmann, Communications Director
Missouri Department of Corrections
Karen.Pojmann@doc.mo.gov
573-522-1118
Notice of Public Hearing
Executive Order 25-07 requires the Missouri Parole Board and the Missouri Department of Corrections to conduct a comprehensive review of the existing Code of State Regulation Rules governing the Missouri Parole Board and the parole granting process. The executive order requires the formation of a working group of stakeholders comprised of representatives of law enforcement, corrections, the judiciary, and the public to conduct this review. The working group shall be charged with developing recommendations for amendments to the existing rules and any proposed new rules with the goal of providing clarity, transparency, and accountability for the parole process.
Links to EO 25-07 and the current rules governing the parole process are provided below.
Governor's Executive Order 25-07
Missouri Secretary of State: Code of State Regulations
The members of the working group are:
- Tony Helfrecht, Missouri Parole Board Chairman
- Trevor Foley, MODOC Director
- Kent Oberkrom, Missouri Parole Board Member
- Martin Rucker, Missouri Parole Board Member
- Steven Mueller, Missouri Parole Board Operations Manager
- Charlie Baker, Parole Analyst
- John Mosley, MODOC Director of the Division of Probation and Parole
- Courtney Everett, Saint Louis University Prison Education Program Coordinator
- Matt Briesacher, MODOC General Counsel
- Judge Brouck Jacobs, 13th Judicial Circuit
- Will Lynch, Newton County Prosecuting Attorney
- Stacey Lannert, Founder of Healing Sisters
- Matt Oller, Audrain County Sheriff
- Roye Cole, Webster County Sheriff
- Kim Beshear, Cole County Victim Advocate
The working group will hold a public comment meeting to hear from stakeholders and/or members of the public regarding possible updates to the state rules governing the parole hearing process.
The meeting will be held 1-3 p.m. Friday, June 13, 2025, in House Hearing Room 7 at the Missouri State Capitol Building.
Please email: DOC.EO25_07signup@doc.mo.gov to sign up to speak to the working group.
- Speakers must sign up through the email address above, no later than 5 p.m. central time Wednesday, June 11, 2025.
- Speakers will comment in the order in which they signed up.
- Verbal comments will be limited to five minutes per signup.
- Written comments will be accepted via the email address above at any time.
Trevor Foley, Director
Missouri Department of Corrections
Tony Helfrecht, Chairman
Missouri Parole Board
