Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the Board of Athletic Training

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Joshua Dennis and Dr. Todd Narson and the reappointment of Billy “Bo” McDougal to the Board of Athletic Training.

Joshua Dennis

Dennis, of Oviedo, is the Director of Sports Performance for Biofit Performance. He is a professional member of the National Strength and Conditioning Association. Dennis earned his bachelor’s degree in exercise physiology and his master’s degree in movement science from Barry University.

Dr. Todd Narson

Dr. Narson, of Miami Beach, is the President and Physician of Miami Beach Natural Sports Medicine, Inc. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of the American Board of Chiropractic Sports Physicians and the Florida Chiropractic Association. Dr. Narson earned his Doctor of Chiropractic Medicine degree from Logan University.

Billy “Bo” McDougal

McDougal, of Jacksonville, is an Athletic Trainer for Duval County Schools. Previously, he was the Assistant Athletics Director for Jacksonville University. He serves as an ATC Spotter for the National Football League and a Medical Observer for the Southeastern Conference. McDougal earned his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from Murray State University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

###