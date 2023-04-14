Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 661 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,263 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the Board of Athletic Training

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Joshua Dennis and Dr. Todd Narson and the reappointment of Billy “Bo” McDougal to the Board of Athletic Training.

 

Joshua Dennis

Dennis, of Oviedo, is the Director of Sports Performance for Biofit Performance. He is a professional member of the National Strength and Conditioning Association. Dennis earned his bachelor’s degree in exercise physiology and his master’s degree in movement science from Barry University.

 

Dr. Todd Narson

Dr. Narson, of Miami Beach, is the President and Physician of Miami Beach Natural Sports Medicine, Inc. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of the American Board of Chiropractic Sports Physicians and the Florida Chiropractic Association. Dr. Narson earned his Doctor of Chiropractic Medicine degree from Logan University.

 

Billy “Bo” McDougal

McDougal, of Jacksonville, is an Athletic Trainer for Duval County Schools. Previously, he was the Assistant Athletics Director for Jacksonville University. He serves as an ATC Spotter for the National Football League and a Medical Observer for the Southeastern Conference. McDougal earned his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from Murray State University.

 

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

 

###

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the Board of Athletic Training

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more