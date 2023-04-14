Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Reappoints James “Travis” Leonard to the St. Lucie County Fire District Board of Commissioners

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reappointment of James “Travis” Leonard to the St. Lucie County Fire District Board of Commissioners.

 

James “Travis” Leonard

Leonard is the Vice President and Partner of A&G Concrete Pools, Inc. He is the vice president of Christmas 4 Kids and a member of the St. Lucie County Contractors’ Licensing Board. Leonard attended Indian River State College.

 

