Governor Cooper Appoints District Court Judge for Gaston County

Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Edgar F. Bogle to serve as District Court Judge in Judicial District 27A serving Gaston County. He will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable James A. Jackson.

Edgar “Ed” Bogle is a Partner at Bogle & Anthony, P.A. He has 27 years of experience as a private practice attorney, including serving as a Guardian ad Litem Attorney Advocate for over 20 years. Bogle earned his Bachelor of Arts at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and his Juris Doctor at Wake Forest University School of Law.

