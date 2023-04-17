Wicresoft Announces CEO Transition

Joe Zarrehparvar (far right) and Paul Wills (front row, right) with Wicresoft International Employees
Wicresoft International, a global professional and managed services firm, announced that Paul Wills, will take over as the new President effective May 2023.
Wills will succeed Joe Zarrehparvar, who, after an eight-year tenure with Wicresoft, has announced his departure. Zarrehparvar will continue to serve on the Board of Directors of Wicresoft North America, ensuring his continued support of the company's growth and success.
Wills is a respected and accomplished leader with more than 30 years of experience. As current Vice President at Wicresoft, he has proven his ability to guide and mentor staff members while consistently delivering outstanding results. With his wealth of experience, Wills is well-positioned to ensure a seamless transition as the organization stays the course with established strategic plans to drive innovation and growth.
"I am deeply honored to take on this new role as President of Wicresoft,” said Wills. “I’m grateful to Joe for his exceptional leadership and invaluable contributions to the company's growth. His unwavering dedication and seasoned approach have been instrumental in shaping Wicresoft into the thriving organization it is today. As I step into this new role, I am committed to carrying forward his legacy of excellence and commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers.”
"Leading Wicresoft for the past eight years has been my sincere honor," said Zarrehparvar. "I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together with our dedicated staff and leadership team, including the contributions of Vice President, Paul Wills. I have full confidence in Paul's proven leadership and inspiring dedication to Wicresoft's mission: to be a part of your success."
“During his eight-year tenure, Zarrehparvar has been instrumental in leading Wicresoft's strategic direction, including the successful purchase and transition of multiple acquisitions,” said Jun Tang, Chairman of Wicresoft Group, “He has helped build and position the company’s trusted reputation in IT Services and Solutions, Automation, Talent Acquisition Services, and Managed Telecom Services. Zarrehparvar's legacy extends not only to the financial success of the company but also to the growth and improvement of employee culture and customer experience programs.”
Finally, the team at Wicresoft International is grateful for Zarrehparvar's continued involvement on the Board and wishes him the best as he departs to pursue a new opportunity.
About Wicresoft
Founded in 2002 as a joint venture with Microsoft, Wicresoft is a global professional and managed services firm that offers advisory solutions and managed operations services to both large enterprises and small businesses. Wicresoft’s broad portfolio of services spans IT services and solutions, business automation, talent acquisition services, and managed telecom services. The company delivers on its mission "to be a part of your success" by advising leaders on big-picture thinking, providing necessary tools and technical solutions, and managing daily operations across the business. Wicresoft is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices throughout the US and the UK. For more information, please visit www.wicresoftinternational.com.
For more information, please contact Katie Hayward at khayward@wicresoftinternational.com.
