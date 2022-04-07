ARMA Litigation Super-Charged for Success
Technology solutions and managed services provider, Wicresoft, completed cloud transformation project for specialist law firm ARMA Litigation.
This IT transformation project has introduced a whole new way of working for us, enabling our teams to access business critical information, anytime and anywhere there is an internet connection.”HALIFAX, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ref: WIC1001 ARMA
— John Barker
Subject: ARMA Litigation Cloud Transformation
ARMA Litigation Super-Charged for Success
HALIFAX, 29 March 2022 – Technology solutions and managed services provider, Wicresoft, have completed a cloud transformation project with Leeds-based specialist dispute resolution and corporate law firm ARMA Litigation.
Transitioning ARMA’s IT infrastructure from on-premises to the cloud has taken the boutique law firm to the next level in their mission to deliver a unique legal proposition to their clients and compete with leading UK law firms.
By embracing the comprehensive productivity and collaboration features of Microsoft 365 and fortifying their IT infrastructure through advanced cyber-security solutions and enhanced backup and recovery tools, ARMA are ready to take on more business and more clients with greater efficiency and effectiveness than ever before.
John Barker, Partner at ARMA Litigation, commented: “This IT transformation project has introduced a whole new way of working for us, enabling our teams to access business critical information, anytime and anywhere there is an internet connection and transition seamlessly between devices. Our IT environment allows us to work much faster and in a much more accessible way.”
ARMA Litigation Managing Partner Rajat Sharma added: “We trusted Wicresoft do the job and we knew what needed to be done. This latest technology and enhanced security has levelled the playing field for us. We are as accessible, as productive, as resilient and as secure as anyone. We now have access to the same level of service, technology support and sophistication as many of the larger law firms whilst still retaining our agility.”
Wicresoft’s Managing Director, Darren Stringer commented: “Our mission to be part of our customers’ success is evident in our relationship with ARMA Litigation. Over the last six years we have worked in close partnership with them and this latest project to transition their business to the cloud and bolster their security has really accelerated the firm to the next level; we are delighted to have been a part of it.”
---- Ends ----
Press Contact:
Claire Stringer-Phillips
Wicresoft UK Ltd
Office A5, Croft Myl, West Parade, Halifax, HX1 2EQ
Tel 03707 551515
cphillips@wicresoft.com
About Wicresoft UK Ltd
As part of a global organisation, Wicresoft in the UK is a trusted technology partner offering a complete, end-to-end IT service that enables our clients to achieve superior business performance. We are a values-driven organisation, and our five core values help us to deliver on our mission “to be a part of your success.”
Under our ASO Strategy of “Advisory, Solutions & Operations” we deliver IT advisory services and solutions focused around improving productivity, cyber-security and business resilience through transformational technology, all underpinned by a strong sustainability message and full operational and IT Support/Managed Service capability.
Claire Stringer-Phillips
Wicresoft UK Ltd
+443707551515 ext.
cphillips@wicresoft.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn