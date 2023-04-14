Deadline Extended: Montgomery Council Seeks Applicants for County Committee to Recommend Funding for the Public Election Fund

MARYLAND, April 14 - For Immediate Release: Friday, April 14, 2023

Deadline for Applications has been extended to Monday, May 15 at 5 p.m.

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 14, 2023—The Montgomery County Council has extended the deadline to submit applications for those wishing to serve on the seven-member Committee to Recommend Funding for the Public Election Fund. Letters of interest must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023.

The Council enacted Bill 16-14 in 2014 which established a voluntary public campaign financing system for candidates for County Council and County Executive. Beginning with the 2018 election, a candidate for Council or Executive could seek matching funds for small dollar contributions of $150 or less from a Public Election Fund. The Council must appropriate funds for the Public Election Fund as part of the annual County government operating budget.

The legislation created the Committee to recommend funding for the Public Election Fund, to estimate the funds necessary to implement the public campaign finance system, and to recommend an annual appropriation by the Council for the Public Election Fund.

The Committee is composed of seven County residents appointed by the County Council for four-year terms beginning on May 1 of the first year of the new Council’s term of office. The term of this Committee will begin once established and ends April 30, 2027.

These positions can be filled by residents affiliated with any political party or unaffiliated with a political party. Political party affiliation will be verified with the Board of Elections. No more than three members can be from the same political party.

Once established, the Committee will determine when it meets. There is no compensation for service on this Committee, but members may be reimbursed for travel and dependent care expenses associated with Committee duties.

Members of County boards, committees and commissions may not serve on more than one such group at a time.

Letters of application expressing interest, including a resume listing professional and civic experience, home mailing address, political party affiliation, and telephone number should be emailed to the attention of Council President Glass at Council.Clerk@MontgomeryCountyMD.gov or mailed to the Stella B. Werner Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Avenue, Rockville, Maryland 20850.

Applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023. Letters of application and resumes may be made public as part of the appointment process and are available for public review. After the closing date, the Council will review the applications and resumes and will select applicants for interviews. Interviews and the appointment process will be conducted in public.

For more information, email Council.Clerk@MontgomeryCountyMD.gov.

# # #