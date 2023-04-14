Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on April 17, 2023

MARYLAND, April 14 - For Immediate Release: Friday, April 14, 2023

Committees will review the FY24 Operating Budget and FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program as part of the fiscal year 2024 budget deliberations

The Education and Culture (EC) Committee will meet on Monday, April 17 at 9:30 a.m. to review FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) Amendments for Montgomery College and Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) as part of the fiscal year 2024 budget deliberations.

The members of the EC Committee include Chair Will Jawando and Councilmembers Gabe Albornoz and Kristin Mink.

The Transportation and Environment (TE) Committee will also meet at 9:30 a.m. to review the FY24 Operating Budget for the Department of Transportation's (DOT) General and Leaf Vacuuming Funds and amendments to the FY23-28 CIP. The committee also will review the Climate Response Non-Departmental Account (NDA), Homeowners Association (HOA) Road Maintenance Reimbursement NDA, Rockville Parking District NDA and the Vision Zero NDA.

The members of the TE Committee include Chair Evan Glass and Councilmembers Marilyn Balcombe and Kate Stewart.

The Health and Human Services (HHS) Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. to review the FY24 Operating Budgets and CIP Amendments for the Office of Human Rights, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and the Office of Food Systems Resilience. In addition, the committee will review a more than $15.9 million FY23 Supplemental Appropriation for COVID-19 emergency response.

The members of the HHS Committee include Chair Gabe Albornoz and Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Laurie-Anne Sayles.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

FY23-28 CIP Amendments: Montgomery College

Review: The EC Committee will review non-recommended reductions to the FY23-28 CIP amendments for Montgomery College. On March 15, the County Executive transmitted additional amendments to the FY23-28 CIP, that included revised affordability reconciliation projects for Montgomery College with an additional $2.9 million in undesignated GO Bond reductions. At the request of the Council President, Montgomery College provided additional non-recommended reductions to the Germantown Student Services Center project by deferring an additional $2.9 million in GO Bond funding from FY25-FY28 to beyond the six 6-year period.

FY23-28 CIP Amendments: MCPS

Review: The EC Committee will review non-recommended reductions to the FY23-28 CIP amendments for MCPS. These reductions were recommended to help offset lower than previously assumed revenue for the CIP from the Recordation Tax and Recordation Tax Premium. MCPS provided two rounds of non-recommended reductions at the request of the Council President and the EC Committee. The first round of reductions was received on Feb. 10 and reviewed by the committee on March 16. The second round of reductions was received on March 27.

Transportation: General Fund - FY24 Operating Budget and CIP Amendments

Review: The TE Committee will review the FY24 Operating Budget for the DOT General and Leaf Vacuuming Funds and amendments to the FY23-28 CIP. The budget for General Fund divisions is presented in seven programs, covering Traffic Engineering and Operations, Highway Services and portions of Transportation Engineering and the Director’s Office. In addition, budget details are provided for over 30 subprograms for additional transparency.

Transportation-Related Non-Departmental Accounts

Review: The TE Committee will review the Climate Response Non-Departmental Account (NDA), HOA Road Maintenance Reimbursement NDA, Rockville Parking District NDA and the Vision Zero NDA. The Climate Response NDA supplements the budgets for DOT and the Department of General Services (DGS) for snow removal and storm cleanup operations. The HOA Road Maintenance Reimbursement NDA reimburses homeowners associations for the maintenance of certain eligible HOA roads. The Rockville Parking District NDA pays for the County’s share of costs associated with the parking garages in the Rockville Town Center. Vision Zero NDA pays for the Vision Zero Coordinator’s salary and benefits in additional to miscellaneous operating expenses.

Office of Human Rights

Review: The HHS Committee will review the more than $2 million FY24 Recommended Operating Budget for the Office of Human Rights. The FY24 budget represents an increase of $423,806 or 25.9 percent from the FY23 Approved Budget. This includes 12.1 full-time equivalents (FTEs), which is an increase of one part-time equivalent (PTE) from FY23. Personnel costs comprise 79.6 percent of the budget and operating expenses comprise the remaining 20.4 percent of the budget.

Department of Health and Human Services

Review: The HHS Committee will review the more than $484 million FY24 Recommended Operating Budget for DHHS. The FY24 Operating Budget for DHHS represents an increase of $44.9 million, or 11.24 percent above the FY23 Approved Budget. Of this increase, $39 million is in the County General Fund and $9.8 million is in the grant fund. There is a total increase of 86 FTEs recommended for DHHS, which is an increase of six percent.

This meeting also will include a review of the DHHS budget for Aging and Disability Services, which has an FY24 Recommended Operating Budget of more than $66.4 million. This is a more than $4 million increase over the FY23 Approved Budget and includes an additional 17 FTEs when compared to FY23.

FY23 Supplemental Appropriation: Department of Health and Human Services

COVID-19 Emergency Response, $15,909,513

Review: The HHS Committee will review a more than $15.9 million in FY23 Supplemental Appropriations for COVID-19 emergency response, which reflects actual expenditures and projected unplanned COVID-19 related expenditures for FY23 based on the Office of Management and Budget’s second quarterly analysis. These costs were not included in the approved FY23 Operating Budget and the County will actively seek reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for all eligible expenditures.

The purpose of the funds is to provide targeted resources to DHHS safety-net providers, community organizations, and other support agency staff and partners in identifying, communicating with and providing COVID-19 education and vaccinations to residents in the County facing the greatest barriers to accessing the vaccine and the most significant COVID-19 related risks.

Office of Food System Resilience

Review: The HHS Committee will review the more than $1 million FY24 Recommended Operating Budget for the Office of Food System Resilience. The office became operational in March of 2023 and will be supported by three full-time staff. The director was hired in 2023 and recruitment is currently underway for two vacancies, which are term positions funded through June 2026.

The office's FY24 Recommended Budget includes a small increase from the FY23 Approved Budget due to the annualization of personnel costs and general wage and group insurance adjustments. Personnel costs comprise 34 percent of the budget and operating expenses account for the remaining 66 percent. The Office of Food Resilience is charged with developing and maintaining a strategy for improving the efficiency, equity, sustainability and resilience of the food systems in Montgomery County.

