Howard DeBeck Elementary students will benefit from seismic upgrade

CANADA, April 14 - More students in Richmond will benefit from a seismically safer school now that funding has been approved to upgrade Howard DeBeck Elementary school.

“Our government is committed to providing students throughout B.C. with safe, modern learning environments,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “With this investment, we are supporting the students, staff and families in our Richmond schools to learn, work and play, and to benefit from our investment in their community for years to come.”

The Province is investing as much as $20.7 million to seismically upgrade classrooms, as well as the library, gymnasium and administration area at Howard DeBeck Elementary. Once complete, students in the Richmond School District will benefit from more than 350 seismically safer seats. Construction is scheduled to start in fall 2023 and be complete by summer 2025.

“It’s great to see that Howard DeBeck Elementary will be seismically upgraded for our local students, families and school staff,” said Henry Yao, MLA for Richmond South Centre. “This is an important school in our community and I’m pleased that our government continues to make investments that give parents peace of mind that their kids will be safer at school.”

The project is part of the Province’s work with school districts to provide students throughout B.C. with access to seismically safe seats as soon as possible. In addition to Howard DeBeck Elementary, the Government of B.C. has invested almost $122 million in 11 seismic upgrades and partial replacement projects in Richmond schools since September 2017. Nine of the 11 projects are complete, with James Whiteside Elementary and William Bridge Elementary expected to be complete in the fall of 2023.

“Seismic upgrades are critical to ensuring our students learn in safe and modern environments," said Debbie Tablotney, board chair, Richmond School District. "This investment in our community is essential, and we appreciate the government's continued commitment to providing safe and modern learning environments. We look forward to the completion of this important project and the added safety it will provide for our students, families, and staff.”

In the past four years, the Province has approved more than $1.3 billion in seismic upgrades or replacements at 61 schools provincewide, so more than 33,000 students can be better protected at school during an earthquake.

Over the next three years, nearly $3 billion in provincial funding is budgeted for new and expanded schools, seismic upgrades, playgrounds, as well as maintenance and property purchases for future schools.

Learn More:

For more information about SD38, visit: https://www.sd38.bc.ca/

For more information about major public school capital projects underway, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/education-training/k-12/administration/capital/major-capital-projects

To learn more about B.C.’s Seismic Mitigation Program, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/education-training/k-12/administration/capital/seismic-mitigation