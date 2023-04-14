Groundbreaking Equator Outdoor Refrigerator Set to be Launched Throughout Canada

Outdoor Beverage Refrigerator

As an award-winning category for the brand, this new release is set to earn even more accolades and customer praise

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading the way in technology and advancement, reps from Equator Advanced Appliances announced today that they will be releasing a brand new weather-resistant refrigerator in their Canadian market. Designed to function as a standard outdoor fridge, a patio refrigerator, or as a beverage cooler, this model was built with flexibility and durability at the forefront.

“Over the years, our outdoor refrigerator appliance category has performed exceedingly well, even earning our company several prestigious awards” said ​​Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances. “After months of research and development, we’re thrilled to announce our latest release within this category throughout Canada.”

Compact yet spacious enough to hold up to 2.3 cubic feet of items, the Energy Star rated OR230 Outdoor Refrigerator is a sleek addition to any exterior space. It is designed with a powerful compressor cooling system that can withstand extreme summertime temperatures. No matter how warm the outside gets, your beverages always remain chilled to perfection. Another weather-related feature is the waterproofing of this outdoor fridge. This appliance has earned the coveted IPX4 Waterproof Rating, meaning that rain, snow, and damp conditions will not cause the fridge to rust or be damaged.

Users of this patio refrigerator are sure to love its myriad of other top-tier features. For example, its clear LED display makes it easy to see and adjust your settings, and the Electronic Temperature Control allows you to precisely adjust the temperature between 1°C-10°C.

Some of the other not-to-miss features on the OR230 Beverage Refrigerator include touchpad controls, an interior LED light, two wire shelves, auto defrost, a door lock for added safety, locking casters, and ETL certification.

The OR230 Outdoor Refrigerator will soon be available through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe's, Wayfair among other top retailers nationwide.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.