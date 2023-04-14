MAYOR WU ANNOUNCES 2023 NEIGHBORHOOD COFFEE HOUR SERIES

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department will host the 2023 Neighborhood Coffee Hour Series in partnership with Dunkin’® in parks citywide from May 2 to June 21. Visit boston.gov/coffee-hours for more information.

Mayor Wu’s Neighborhood Coffee Hours are a unique opportunity to speak directly with the Mayor and staff from City departments about open space and their neighborhoods. Through these conversations, and a suggestion box at each site, Mayor Wu looks forward to hearing how the City of Boston can improve upon parks, public areas, and City services.

Participants will enjoy Dunkin' Iced Coffee and assorted Dunkin' MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats along with fresh fruit from Star Market. Additional support is provided by City Express courier service. Each family in attendance will receive a free flowering plant from the Parks Department, while supplies last. Residents at each event will also be eligible to win a raffle prize from Dunkin’.

All coffee hours will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., weather permitting. The full schedule of Mayor Wu’s 2023 Neighborhood Coffee Hours is as follows:

Tuesday, May 2

Elliot Norton Park

295 Tremont Street, Bay Village/Chinatown

Wednesday, May 3

Fallon Field

910 South Street, Roslindale

Friday, May 5

Marcella Playground

260 Highland Street, Roxbury

Wednesday, May 10

A Street Park

135-141 A Street, South Boston

Friday, May 12

Doherty-Gibson Playground (Town Field)

1545 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester

Wednesday, May 17

Noyes Playground

86 Boardman Street, East Boston

Friday, May 19

City Hall Plaza

1 City Hall Square, Boston

Monday, May 22

Brighton Common

30 Chestnut Hill Ave, Allston-Brighton

Wednesday, May 24

Langone Park

529 Commercial Street, North End

Thursday, May 25

Hayes Park

158 Warren Avenue, South End

Wednesday, May 31

McCarthy-Edwards Playground

10 Eden Street, Charlestown

Thursday, June 1

Amatucci Playground

1460 Hyde Park Avenue, Hyde Park

Thursday, June 8

Hunt-Almont Park

40 Almont Street, Mattapan

Tuesday, June 13

Symphony Community Park

30 Edgerly Road, Fenway/Kenmore

Wednesday, June 14

Billings Field

369 LaGrange Street, West Roxbury

Friday, June 16

Mozart Street Playground

10 Mozart Street, Jamaica Plain

Tuesday, June 20

Mission Hill Playground

1497 Tremont Street, Mission Hill

Wednesday, June 21

Commonwealth Avenue Mall (Arlington Street entrance)

15 Commonwealth Avenue, Back Bay/Beacon Hill

For more information and updates on possible rain locations, please contact the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at (617) 635-4505 or @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, or by visiting boston.gov/parks.

