MAYOR WU ANNOUNCES 2023 NEIGHBORHOOD COFFEE HOUR SERIES

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department will host the 2023 Neighborhood Coffee Hour Series in partnership with Dunkin’® in parks citywide from May 2 to June 21. Visit boston.gov/coffee-hours for more information.
Mayor Wu’s Neighborhood Coffee Hours are a unique opportunity to speak directly with the Mayor and staff from City departments about open space and their neighborhoods. Through these conversations, and a suggestion box at each site, Mayor Wu looks forward to hearing how the City of Boston can improve upon parks, public areas, and City services.
Participants will enjoy Dunkin' Iced Coffee and assorted Dunkin' MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats along with fresh fruit from Star Market. Additional support is provided by City Express courier service. Each family in attendance will receive a free flowering plant from the Parks Department, while supplies last. Residents at each event will also be eligible to win a raffle prize from Dunkin’.
All coffee hours will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., weather permitting. The full schedule of Mayor Wu’s 2023 Neighborhood Coffee Hours is as follows:
Tuesday, May 2
Elliot Norton Park
295 Tremont Street, Bay Village/Chinatown
Wednesday, May 3
Fallon Field
910 South Street, Roslindale
Friday, May 5
Marcella Playground
260 Highland Street, Roxbury
Wednesday, May 10
A Street Park
135-141 A Street, South Boston
Friday, May 12
Doherty-Gibson Playground (Town Field)
1545 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester
Wednesday, May 17
Noyes Playground
86 Boardman Street, East Boston
Friday, May 19
City Hall Plaza
1 City Hall Square, Boston
Monday, May 22
Brighton Common
30 Chestnut Hill Ave, Allston-Brighton
Wednesday, May 24
Langone Park
529 Commercial Street, North End
Thursday, May 25
Hayes Park
158 Warren Avenue, South End
Wednesday, May 31
McCarthy-Edwards Playground
10 Eden Street, Charlestown
Thursday, June 1
Amatucci Playground
1460 Hyde Park Avenue, Hyde Park
Thursday, June 8
Hunt-Almont Park
40 Almont Street, Mattapan
Tuesday, June 13
Symphony Community Park
30 Edgerly Road, Fenway/Kenmore
Wednesday, June 14
Billings Field
369 LaGrange Street, West Roxbury
Friday, June 16
Mozart Street Playground
10 Mozart Street, Jamaica Plain
Tuesday, June 20
Mission Hill Playground
1497 Tremont Street, Mission Hill
Wednesday, June 21
Commonwealth Avenue Mall (Arlington Street entrance)
15 Commonwealth Avenue, Back Bay/Beacon Hill
For more information and updates on possible rain locations, please contact the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at (617) 635-4505 or @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, or by visiting boston.gov/parks.
