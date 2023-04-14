Submit Release
Entrepreneurship Opportunity for EMU Students from EMU-GİMER and AFIK Group

At an event hosted by the Eastern Mediterranean University Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center (EMU-GIMER), Guy Bar, CEO of the international fitness company HYGEAR, which is part of the AFIK Group's portfolio, delivered a seminar on entrepreneurship to EMU students. The event, which was held at the EMU Mustafa Afşin Ersoy Hall, was attended by EMU-GIMER Chair and EMU Faculty of Business and Economics, Business Department Chair Prof. Dr. Mustafa Tümer, EMU-GIMER Executive Board Members Prof. Dr. Cem Tanova and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Burak Erkut, as well as EMU Entrepreneurship Club coordinator and Business Department academic staff member Dr. Jülide Erdal Üngör, member students of the club, and students interested in entrepreneurship.

In addition, within the scope of the event, an idea portal has been created in partnership with AFIK Group and EMU-GIMER, where students can submit their creative entrepreneurship ideas that can be put into practice. Students can seize the opportunity to realize their dreams by entering their entrepreneurship ideas into this portal. So far, 23 business ideas have been submitted to the portal. At the end of the event, the best 10 ideas selected by the AFIK Group will be provided with a $20,000 financial partnership and mentorship support for ideas in various fields such as life centers, fitness, cosmetics, real estate, and many others. At the same time, the winners will be provided with a free office at the CAESAR Resort, owned by the AFIK Group.

