Court News ...

The Supreme Court of South Carolina

RE: Order for Destruction of Arrest Records in General Sessions

(SCCA 223A1)

ORDER



Pursuant to the provisions of S.C. Const. Art. V, § 4,

SCCA Form 223A1, Order for Destruction of Arrest Records in General Sessions, bearing a revision date of 04/2023, is approved for use in the Circuit Courts of the State of South Carolina. This form has been updated to include an option for Circuit Solicitors to indicate that the underlying case record cannot be located.

This form is available on the South Carolina Judicial Branch website at www.sccourts.org/forms.

IT IS SO ORDERED.

s/Donald W. Beatty

Donald W. Beatty

Chief Justice of South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina

April 13, 2023



