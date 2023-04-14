Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Jonathon Manalo to the State Retirement Commission

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Jonathon Manalo to the State Retirement Commission.

Manalo, of Tallahassee, is the Assistant Deputy Commissioner for the Florida Department of Education. Previously, he served as Assistant Vice Chancellor for the Florida Department of Education, the Deputy Secretary of Operations for the Agency for Health Care Administration, and the Chief Financial Officer for the Department of Elder Affairs. Manalo earned his bachelor’s degrees in finance and accounting from Florida State University.

 

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

