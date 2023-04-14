Submit Release
Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak meets with Energy Minister of Uzbekistan Jorabek Mirzamakhmudov

14 April 2023

Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak met with Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan Jorabek Mirzamakhmudov in Moscow. They discussed cooperation in the gas and oil sector and the electric power industry, including RES and HPP projects, and the construction of NPP.

“We highly value the fraternal nature of relations between Russia and Uzbekistan. Despite the persisting geopolitical tensions, the two countries are steadily developing their allied relations and strategic partnership. We continue comprehensive work on expanding and deepening bilateral cooperation,” said Mr Novak, opening the talks.

In 2022, Russian-Uzbek trade increased 26 percent over 2021. Exports grew by 17.7 percent, and imports by 51.3 percent. The growth trend continues this year. In January, trade went up 24.6 percent over January 2022. Russia remains one of Uzbekistan’s key investors. Russian companies, including those in the fuel-and-energy sector, are building up their investment in the Uzbek economy. In 2022, they began planning 19 new joint projects.

During the meeting, the officials discussed the possibility of increasing the export of oil and oil products to Uzbekistan and prospects for Rosatom’s participation in building a new nuclear power plant.

In conclusion, Alexander Novak invited Jorabek Mirzamakhmudov to take part in three important international economic events – the first Caucasian investment exhibition in Mineralnyye Vody on 3-4 May, the St Petersburg International Economic Forum on 14-17 June, and Russian Energy Week in Moscow on 11-13 October.

