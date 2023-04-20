Announcing GBI’s 2022 Green Globes Project of the Year: Pinnacle XXIV/Crate&Barrel

GBI honored 2022’s Project of the Year, Runner-Up, and Honorable Mention in an Earth Week virtual awards ceremony.
PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Green Building Initiative (GBI) celebrates Earth Week by announcing Pinnacle XXIV/Crate & Barrel as the 2022 Green Globes Project of the Year award winner. The industrial retail warehouse building earned a Three Green Globes rating under Green Globes for New Construction (NC) and was unveiled as the winner at an April 19 virtual awards ceremony which also recognized the runner-up, 1540 Broadway in New York, and the honorable mention, the VA Phoenix Clinic in Arizona.
“Sustainability, health & wellness, and resilience are important for all types of commercial real estate, not just for downtown office buildings,” said Vicki Worden, GBI President & CEO. “Pinnacle XXIV truly demonstrates the intention of the thought-provoking and comprehensive Green Globes criteria and serves as an example for industrial building owners interested in improving design, construction and operational performance through accessible green building assessment and certification.”
Pinnacle XXIV/Crate & Barrel is a Class A warehouse distribution center operated by Crate & Barrel Holdings in Romeoville, Illinois. The project was developed by the Heitman and Pizzuti team and constructed by Power Construction. Fitzgerald, who championed the sustainability efforts for the project, helped guide and implement a set of features that led to achieving its impressive Green Globes rating score. The building features one of the Midwest’s largest photovoltaic systems, a 200,294 square foot 3.029 megawatt rooftop installation that includes 5,732 450 Watt-rated PV panels and is designed to offset 100% of the building’s energy moving towards a net zero outcome.
The building also includes skylights for natural lighting, LED high bay lighting with occupant and motion controls, high-performance exterior wall design for both thermal performance and solar reflectivity control, a Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) ENERGY STAR rated roofing surface, industrial style fans for air movement, whole building natural ventilation controls, and VRF split systems for office space cooling. The project earned 601 out of 844 applicable points for an overall score of 71%.
“Pizzuti was an early adopter to sustainable development. In 2008, a time that saw higher than normal vacancy, Pizzuti was dedicated to design and develop a sustainable industrial building,” said John Kenney, Vice President of Construction of Pizzuti. “Since then, we have continued to improve means and methods of construction, research new technologies, and utilize proven successful aspects of previous projects to continually reduce the carbon footprint of the buildings we develop.”
“At Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc., we put the wellbeing of people and the planet at the forefront of everything we do, and reducing our carbon footprint from facilities to our customer’s doorstep is a top priority,” said Mike Brewer, Chief Operating Officer. “Designing our distribution centers with industry-leading sustainability practices like those used at Pinnacle XXIV/Crate & Barrel helps us to build a brighter future for the next generation.”
GBI also recognized the Green Globes Project of the Year runner-up, 1540 Broadway in New York, NY. This 44-story building located in the heart of Times Square recently underwent substantial renovations, making this 1990 Class-A office building a competitive option for today’s office tenants. Many upgrades focused on sustainability and occupant wellness, leading to a Three Green Globes rating under Green Globes for Existing Buildings (EB). In December 1540 Broadway also became the first project to earn a Green Globes Distinction in Health & Wellness by demonstrating compliance in various health, wellness and safety objectives. Credit was earned for the inclusion of new direct expansion (DX) units on every floor for cooling, the use of a Building Management System (BMS) that monitors occupancies and control building systems, WaterSense plumbing fixtures, occupancy and daylighting sensors, and MERV 13 and 15 air filters to improve indoor air quality. Owners Edge Fund Advisors are committed to providing a thoughtful and healthy indoor environment for their tenants .
The VA Phoenix Clinic in Phoenix, AZ, earned 2022 Green Globes Project of the Year honorable mention. One of the largest VA outpatient clinics in the United States, the 275,000 square foot facility spans 15 acres and provides care for half a million patients annually. The VA Phoenix Clinic’s biophilic design principles promote occupant healing and wellbeing, and its design for deconstruction contributed to its Two Green Globes rating under Green Globes for New Construction.
GBI congratulates Pinnacle XXIV/Crate & Barrel, 1540 Broadway, and VA Phoenix Clinic on their sustainability achievements and applauds all Green Globes-certified buildings for their contributions to improving the built environment to reduce climate impacts.
About GBI
GBI is an international nonprofit organization and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer dedicated to reducing climate impacts by improving the built environment. Founded in 2004, the organization is the global provider of the Green Globes® and federal Guiding Principles Compliance building certification and assessment programs.
