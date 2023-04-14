JNBA Financial Advisors CEO Richard S. Brown Named to Barron's List of the Country's Top 1,200 Advisors for 14th Consecutive Year

Brown, JNBA also once again named one of Minnesota's top two advisors and the top fee-only advisor on the state list

When 19th century United Kingdom Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli famously said, "The secret of success is consistency of purpose," JNBA Financial Advisors was still a century away from inception. But the Minneapolis-based firm has embraced a similar philosophy since it launched in the 1970s, and its stalwart consistency as a top financial advisor who puts clients' best interests first continues to drive its advice driven by advocacy® approach, multigenerational growth, and success.

That's never been more apparent than with its year-after-year recognition by one of the top financial organizations in the country: Recently, for the 14th consecutive year, Barron's ranked JNBA Financial Advisors CEO Richard S. Brown to its list of the 1,200 top advisors in the United States. Brown and JNBA also were recognized as one of the top two advisors in Minnesota and the top fee-only advisor on the state list. In addition, in September 2022, Brown once again made Barron's list of the country's top 100 independent advisors, ranked as the top independent advisor in Minnesota.

"As we close in on 45 years as one of the country's top independent financial advisors, it's clear that our consistency – both of purpose and our team's commitment to the clients we serve – has been a major factor in our firm's success," says Kim Brown, president of JNBA Financial Advisors. "And particularly during what may have been one of the most volatile and uncertain periods in many of our lifetimes, we have had the honor to walk alongside our clients providing stable counsel, disciplined process, and share our passion to help guide people through life's most important decisions."

According to Barron's, the rankings are based on the quality of the advisors' practices, assets under management, and revenues generated by advisors for their firms. The rankings can be found in the March 13 issue of Barron's Magazine and on Barrons.com.

JNBA has posted a more-than-97-percent client retention rate since tracking began in 2001, and its business is continuing to grow and thrive with nearly $1.4 billion in assets under management today. The firm's dedication to being an advocate for its clients, employees, and community has fueled its continued growth, including opening offices in Duluth, Minn. and Bonita Springs, Fla. JNBA's family office services offer a contemporary model that provides fiduciary oversight and services — from strategy to implementation — for busy, high-net-worth families who are looking to simplify their financial lives, whether they're C-level executives, business owners, high-profile professional athletes, or other types of families with significant wealth.

ABOUT JNBA

Minneapolis-based JNBA Financial Advisors is an independent fee-only wealth management firm driven to help guide people through life's most important decisions through an advice driven by advocacy® approach. As a fiduciary, their team delivers customized planning strategies and solutions to optimize clients' resources through financial life planning and investment management. As a 40+ year-old firm, its advisory structure leverages a team approach, reviewing client portfolios every 10 business days and driving the planning process, including strategy development and implementation with estate, tax, and risk professionals as appropriate. For more information, visit www.jnba.com.

*As seen in the 07/20/07, 07/11/08, 2/22/10, 2/21/11, 2/20/12, 2/18/13, 2/24/14, 2/23/15, 8/24/15, 3/7/16, 8/29/16, 3/6/17, 9/18/17, 3/12/18, 9/17/18, 3/11/19, 9/16/19, 3/16/20, 9/14/20, 3/15/21, 9/20/21, 3/14/22, 9/19/22, & 3/13/23 issues of Barron's. Please Note: Limitations: Neither rankings and/or recognitions by unaffiliated rating services, publications, media, or other organizations, nor the achievement of any professional designation, certification, degree, or license, membership in any professional organization, or any amount of prior experience or success, should be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if JNBA is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services. Rankings published by magazines, and others, generally base their selections exclusively on information prepared and/or submitted by the recognized adviser. Rankings are generally limited to participating advisers (see link as to participation criteria/methodology, to the extent applicable). Unless expressly indicated to the contrary, JNBA did not pay a fee to be included on any such ranking. No ranking or recognition should be construed as a current or past endorsement of JNBA by any of its clients. ANY QUESTIONS: JNBA's Chief Compliance Officer remains available to address any questions regarding rankings and/or recognitions, including the criteria used for any reflected ranking. Barron's is a trademark of Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. For complete disclosure information, please visit https://jnba.com/disclosure.

