Elegtime Launches US E-Commerce Site, Offering Its Innovative Hair Removal Handset

Elegtime, an elegant brand that delivers a pain-free, efficient, and budget-friendly solution for attaining silky smooth skin, recently launched its US E-Commerce Site, promoting its innovative Hair Removal Handset to customers worldwide.

Advanced Technology Meets Prestigious Design

The Elegtime Sapphire IPL Hair Removal Device employs advanced Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) technology, combined with Sapphire Ice-Cooling technology, to target and disable hair follicles beneath the skin's surface. This unique cooling system directs IPL light at the hair follicle while minimizing heat exposure to your skin, ensuring a more comfortable and painless hair removal experience. This inventive method leads to a progressive reduction in hair growth, leaving your skin smoother and more radiant. The handset is versatile for all body areas, including the face, underarms, bikini line, and legs, making it the ultimate all-in-one solution for your hair removal requirements.

The Elegtime IPL Hair Removal Device presents various modes tailored to different body areas, as well as 5 different power level options to customize your treatment according to your preferences and skin type. These power levels range from gentle to intense, allowing for a personalized hair removal experience based on individual comfort and hair thickness. The Body Mode is excellent for eliminating hair from extensive body regions such as armpits, arms, and legs, leaving users' skin irresistibly smooth. Conversely, the Face Mode is crafted to achieve a flawless and hair-free appearance, delicately targeting areas such as the upper lips and the entire face. Finally, the Bikini Mode ensures accurate and comfortable hair removal in the bikini zone, preparing users for beach season. With this comprehensive solution, individuals can effortlessly remove hair from all body areas, including the face, underarms, bikini line, and legs.

Long Lasting Results with FDA-Approved Security

The Elegtime Sapphire IPL Hair Removal Device is efficient in providing short treatment cycles and enduring results. It is worth mentioning that a significant reduction in hair growth can be accomplished within four weeks of using the device, and with continued usage, the results are permanent. The device's IPL wavelength is 590nm, comparable to medical-grade hair removal devices, offering professional-level hair removal in your home's comfort.

Elegtime prioritizes your safety and comfort above all. Their Hair Removal Handset features a skin tone sensor, guaranteeing compatibility with an extensive array of skin types. The adjustable energy levels enable users to personalize their treatment based on their skin sensitivity and comfort. The handset's ergonomic design ensures user-friendliness, while the cooling system safeguards the skin from heat during treatment. This product has received FDA certification, delivering dependable assurance for safe home use.

About Elegtime

Elegtime, a Sapphire IPL hair removal device brand, traces its origins back to the 1980s as a small optoelectronic component studio in London. Over the years, the company evolved and expanded, transitioning from photodynamic therapy to developing optoelectronic medical beauty products, and eventually entering the Chinese market. With a focus on medical-grade home beauty care instruments, Elegtime achieved global success and earned numerous prestigious awards and certifications, including the German Red Dot award and FDA approval. In 2022, Elegtime rebranded itself as an innovative global personal care brand, providing smart beauty devices to enthusiasts of all ages and offering a luxurious range of beauty and grooming products.

Media Contact

Elegtime

Andrés Lee

United States