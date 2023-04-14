Hammerspace Data Orchestration System Empowers Remote Creative Teams and Accelerates Studios' Move Toward MovieLabs 2030 Vision

NAB 2023 Show Demonstration Will Show Remote Creative Teams Collaborating on Finishing and VFX in a Cloud Studio Scaling Across Multiple AWS Instances

Hammerspace, the leader in data orchestration of enterprise file data on any existing data center infrastructure or public cloud service, today announced that it will showcase at NAB 2023 Show its data orchestration software solutions that dramatically accelerate media and entertainment workflows across on-premises and cloud infrastructures. With the Hammerspace data orchestration system, studios can transform workflows even on existing systems to better achieve the MovieLabs 2030 Vision of empowering creators to tell more amazing stories while streamlining production workflows to deliver at speeds and efficiency not available today. The 2023 NAB Show will be held in Las Vegas from April 15-19.

Geographically Scaling Flame Workflows on AWS and Empowering Remote Creative Teams Using Hammerspace

In booth #N3043, Hammerspace and its cloud integration partner, TrackIt, will demonstrate Autodesk Flame running cloud-based workflows across multiple AWS cloud instances and regions using Hammerspace's data orchestration capabilities, with HP Anyware extending the environment to remote creative teams.

MovieLabs 2030 Vision

MovieLabs, a technology joint venture of Paramount Pictures Corporation, Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation, Universal City Studios LLLP, Walt Disney Pictures and Television, and Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc., created the 2030 Vision to rally the industry around new and emerging technologies and create new and more efficient ways to make content at scale.

"We're pleased to see how Hammerspace has embraced the 2030 Vision and is building products that will enable cloud-based workflows that minimize data movement and enable more innovation in the dynamic software-defined workflows," said Mark Turner, Director of Production Technologies at MovieLabs.

The demonstrations at NAB 2023 will highlight how Hammerspace, in collaboration with its partners, can enable several of the MovieLabs 2030 Principles:

Principle 1 - Assets can be created or ingested straight into the cloud and do not need to be moved

Principle 2 - Applications come to the media

Principle 3 - Propagation and distribution of assets is a "publish" function

Principle 8 - Individual media elements are referenced, accessed, tracked and interrelated using a universal linking system

Principle 9 - Media workflows are non-destructive and dynamically created using common interfaces, underlying formats and metadata

Principle 10 - Workflows are designed around real-time iteration and feedback

The Importance of Hammerspace Data Orchestration in Media and Entertainment

The media industry has made tremendous technological advancements within the last few years, but major workflow challenges and inefficiencies remain when data gets trapped in storage silos and locations. Media organizations need data to be freely available to creative teams anywhere as a global resource, unbound by location and data silos.

Automated data orchestration in a cross-platform global namespace across silos, sites and clouds is emerging as a game-changer in this area. Hammerspace enables transparent, automated data orchestration, even on live data, while providing users with persistent global file access across any storage, from any vendor, non-disruptively to user workflows. This capability enables post-production, VFX, and animation workflows to achieve unprecedented efficiencies, dynamically leveraging any combination of on-premises and cloud resources. It creates an agile environment that can adapt to changing production requirements, so artists can better meet tight deadlines and budgets.

At NAB, Hammerspace team members and partners will highlight how its automated data orchestration capabilities and Global Data Environment empower creative teams to use their preferred tools on workstations, in data centers and in the cloud to be productive and work securely, efficiently and effectively in today's decentralized world.

Hammerspace partners HP Anyware, TrackIt and Cloudian will also exhibit in the company's booth.

Hammerspace Presentations at NAB

The persistent growth in demand for the creative production of rich media and entertainment consistently pushes organizations to seek innovative best practices for their global data. Hammerspace will present several timely topics for post-production, VFX and animation creatives:

Unifying and Orchestrating Data Across Data Centers and Cloud

In this session, Hammerspace's Floyd Christofferson will highlight bridging on-premises and cloud storage silos to unify global data access and orchestration across multi-vendor storage. He will discuss ways organizations can manage siloed storage and data in hybrid and distributed environments to seamlessly allow global file access and enable intelligent tiering within a single data center, across multi-site data centers, and with any cloud provider.

Presenter: Floyd Christofferson, Hammerspace VP of Product Marketing

Floyd Christofferson, Hammerspace VP of Product Marketing When: Sunday, April 16, at 4:30 p.m. PT

Sunday, April 16, at 4:30 p.m. PT Where: Seagate booth, #N1827

End-to-End Production in the Cloud with Real-Time Artist Collaboration

In this session, the panel will examine ways to elevate an intelligent, online working space above the infrastructure layer to enable production in the cloud or across multiple studio locations. Panelists will review real-world examples of how this approach accelerates production workflows, reduces costs and enables workflows to seamlessly leverage compute and storage resources anywhere transparently to users in any location.

Presenters: Mike Bott – Hammerspace, Principal Systems Engineer Brad Winett – TrackIt, President Matt Herson – Like Minded Labs, Director of Solutions Dan Olds – Intersect360 Research, Chief Research Officer

When: Monday, April 17, and Tuesday, April 18, at 1:00 p.m. PT

Monday, April 17, and Tuesday, April 18, at 1:00 p.m. PT Where: Las Vegas Convention Center: West Hall, In the Intelligent Content Zone, Intelligent Content Inspiration Theater

Schedule time for a live demo with Hammerspace at NAB: https://hammerspace.com/nab-2023/

Learn More

About Hammerspace

The Hammerspace solution is a software-defined automated data orchestration system with a complete set of data services to unify and manage data in a Global Data Environment across the edge, data centers and public cloud infrastructure. Hammerspace delivers the world's first and only solution to connect global users with their data and applications on any vendor's data center storage or public cloud services, including AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Seagate Lyve Cloud.

Hammerspace and the Hammerspace logo are trademarks of Hammerspace, Inc. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

©2023 Hammerspace, Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230414005405/en/