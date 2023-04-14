Submit Release
FY 2023 Spring Ag Water Optimization Application Announcement

UDAF will be opening applications for the Agricultural Water Optimization Program on Monday, April 17, 2023.  This program works with producers to help them optimize water use while maintaining or improving agriculture production.

Learn more here: https://ag.utah.gov/ag-water-optimization

