Romi to Exhibit Precision Machining Solution at PMTS 2023

Romi will have a New Generation GL 250M horizontal turning center on display, and in action, at PMTS 2023, held April 18-20, 2023, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Our team will be on hand to answer any questions visitors may have about our products and services, and to demonstrate how our solutions help manufacturers stay ahead of the competition.” — Mr. Ed Marchesini

ERLANGER, KY, 41018, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Romi will have a New Generation GL 250M horizontal turning center on display, and in action, at PMTS 2023, held April 18-20, 2023, in Cleveland, Ohio. The GL 250 is one of Romi's most advanced machines and features a maximum cutting diameter of 9.84" (250 mm), with a Z travel of 23.6" (600 mm). It is designed for medium to high production environments and features notably high power, torque, feed force, and precision. The machine will be on display in WSM Technology's booth #3106.

The New Generation Romi GL 250M horizontal turning center comes equipped with thermal compensation with sensors to maintain stable, dimensional results even during long working periods. The use of sensors provides accurate, real-time compensation as opposed to compensation based on pre-defined algorithms. The result is more accurate machining over extended periods when the machine temperature increases.

The GL 250M is constructed with durable roller ways on all axis to produce high rigidity. A built-in spindle motor with a chiller incorporated and direct drive servo-motors results in high response speed, accuracy, less vibration, and lower maintenance requirements. Chilling the motor increases life expectancy and produces less thermal expansion.

The machine's tailstock is programmable and servo-driven. Position, speed, and force are determined directly via the Fanuc Oi-TF controller, reducing setup time. The GL 250M comes with a 12-station turret with a choice of fixed tools with a Romi disk, driven tools with a VDI or BMT disk, driven tools with Y-axis, or dual spindle with driven tools and Y-axis.

Mr. Ed Marchesini, Romi's General Manager in the US, commented, "Our team of experts will be on hand to answer any questions visitors may have about our products and services, and to demonstrate the many ways in which our solutions can help manufacturers stay ahead of the competition."

PMTS 2023 is being held at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland.

About Romi BW Machine Tools Ltd

Romi BW Machine Tools Ltd is based in Erlanger, KY, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brazilian-based ROMI S.A., serving the USA and Canada. The company offers customers innovative and robust machine tools, including CNC lathes, turning centers, and vertical machining centers. All the key parts used to build a Romi machine tool, including the base castings, are made at the company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Santa Barbara d'Oeste, Brazil. This control over all key components allows Romi to build exceptionally rigid, accurate, high-performance solutions.

Romi BW Machine Tools Ltd, also known as Romi USA, maintains a showroom and complete parts and service department at its Erlanger location. Its machine tools are available through a network of direct sales personnel and regional distributors. For more information on Romi's products and solutions, visit www.romiusa.com.

About Romi S.A.

Founded in 1930, Romi S.A. is the market leader in the Brazilian machinery and industrial equipment market and a major cast iron and machined parts manufacturer.

Romi manufactures machine tools, including mechanical lathes, CNC lathes, turning centers, vertical milling machines, vertical lathes, heavy-duty and extra heavy-duty lathes, and horizontal milling machines. The company also manufactures plastic injection molding and plastic blow molding machines, as well as nodular and vermicular grey cast iron supplied rough or machined.

The company's products and services are commercialized globally and are used in diversified industrial segments, including light and heavy automotive, agricultural machinery, aerospace, medical, capital goods, consumer goods, tooling, hydraulic, and wind power.

Romi is listed on Novo Mercado, a listing segment of BM&F Bovespa for the trading of shares issued by companies that commit themselves voluntarily to adopt corporate governance practices in addition to those required by law.