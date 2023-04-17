Readington Township Orders Auction of Two Township Owned Properties

Sale includes 55.6+/- Acre Preserved Farmstead (The Saums Farm) and Historic Downtown Residence
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ, USA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. is excited to announce the upcoming Auction of two Readington Township owned properties on May 10th, at 11:00 AM. The auction features a 55+/- acre preserved farm that includes the original house, and, an ‘in-village” single-family home, both located in the Township of Readington, Hunterdon County, New Jersey. Interested bidders may participate in the auction using their computer or the Max Spann phone app. Property Information Packages, which contain terms and online bidding instructions, are available by visiting our website at www.maxspann.com or by calling us at 888-299-1438.
These properties are being converted from government-owned to privately-owned as part of the municipalities' efforts to put non-revenue producing assets back on the tax rolls, reduce their liabilities, and bring fallow properties back into productive use. This is in accordance with NJ Statute N.J.S.A. 40A:12-13(a), which mandates that municipalities put properties no longer needed for public use up for public auction. As long as bidders adhere to the terms of the sale, anyone can participate in the auction.
124 Rockafellows Mill Road, Readington Township (Flemington), features 55.6+/- acres Preserved Farmland with a 3,000+/- square foot country home that offers stunning views of the fields and beautiful sunsets. The property borders green acre space and the 1,794+/- acres South Branch Wildlife Management Area. Moreover, it is conveniently located near shopping and world-class dining options in Flemington and Somerville.
17 James Street, Readington Township (Whitehouse Station) is a four-bedroom single family home ready for restoration. The property is conveniently located in the village of Whitehouse Station and offers great walkability to various parks, shops, and the NJ Transit Whitehouse Station.
“Both properties offer great locations all situated in desirable Readington Township with its award-winning schools,” said Max Spann, Jr., President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “Whether you are seeking the farming life or its the in-town lifestyle, these offerings provide both.”
Concluding May 4th, a government-ordered auction of two industrial and one residential lot in the Borough of Hopatcong and a residential lot in the City of Lambertville. The auction presents a unique opportunity to acquire prime real estate located in highly desirable areas.
Additional upcoming Spring auctions will feature a diverse range of commercial and residential properties. Among the properties up for auction is a 6.66+/- acre corporate complex located on Route 31 in Clinton Township, NJ and a 2.16+/- acre commercial site situated off the Route 78 interchange in Williams Township, PA. Bidding for these properties will conclude on Thursday, May 25th at 11:00am. In addition, a multi-Parcel auction by order of the Borough of Evesham and the Town of Phillipsburg is scheduled to conclude June 1st. We welcome all interested parties to join us in bidding for these exceptional properties, which offer great potential for commercial development and investment.
Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co., a nationally acclaimed auction firm, features hundreds of properties for sale in the Northeast and around the country. For more information about this and other auctions, visit www.maxspann.com, the go-to platform for Government Real Estate Sales or follow Max Spann on Facebook and Twitter/MaxSpann.
