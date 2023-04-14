MALIK YOBA TO HOST REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT AND GENERATIONAL WEALTH BUILDING ACTIVATION MAY 12-13th @ BROOKLYN NAVY YARD

Yoba Development Presents A immersive Two-Day Activation Entitled From the Ground Up: Flipping the Hood
If we are serious about closing the wealth gap, it starts with access to information and a focus on young people....From the Ground Up: Flipping the Hood is one of those ways....”
— Malik Yoba
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Three-time NAACP Image Award winner and founder and CEO of Yoba Development, Dr. Malik Yoba (Empire, New York Undercover) has accomplished many things in his decades long career on screen and stage but behind it all, was always his passion to educate, empower and uplift community via the arts and entrepreneurship with a particular focus on the youth. He is a well-known actor, writer, filmmaker, musician, long time educator and serial entrepreneur but over the past 16 years, Yoba has steadily emerged as a real estate developer with projects in New York, Baltimore, Boston and GA among other cities.
On May 12th and 13th at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, in Building 303 located at 399 Sands St., Yoba Development presents a first of its kind, immersive two-day generational wealth building activation entitled, From the Ground Up: Flipping the Hood. This community focused initiative brings together professionals and entrepreneurs of color in mental health, real estate development, finance, art, culture, technology, wellness, education, sports, investments, politics, and entertainment and will provide opportunities for the community at large but especially students and young people of color, to be exposed to education and career pathways where minority representation is woefully low. Thoughtfully curated, this activation will promote generational wealth building by allowing young people access to the process of wealth creation, via real estate development, technology, mentorships, scholarships, job opportunities, information gathering, networking, while inspiring and empowering this next generation of aspiring entrepreneurs to take action, learn, work and invest together for the sake of ownership and agency in their own communities. Participants have access to scholarships, internships, job opportunities, crowdfunding real estate investments, government contracting, investment strategies, partnerships and joint ventures. “If we are serious about closing the wealth gap, it starts with access to information and a focus on young people. We cannot just rely on our families or schools to do the job. It really does take a village and clear intention. Through my company and its newly formed non-profit arm Yoba Development Foundation, we are able to lift as we climb in exciting and innovative ways. From the Ground Up: Flipping the Hood is one of those ways,” says Yoba.
Tune into an interview between Malik Yoba and Dr. Danielle Cox of Oliver Scholars on Monday, April 17th at 12:00p EST via Oliver Scholars Facebook Live to hear Malik share about the upcoming event via the following link: https://www.facebook.com/OliverHomePage/. Oliver Scholars is dedicated to helping students realize their full potential and prepare them to achieve educational success through a multifaceted approach of assistance. Students are fast tracked for success at top independent schools and prestigious colleges.
Yoba Development has also recently launched NYC’s first real estate development curriculum for public high school students “I Build NY” at the Brooklyn STEAM Center, a career technical education high school located at the Brooklyn Navy Yard and has also partnered with Pratt Institute Undergraduate School of Architecture. The Brooklyn STEAM Center and Pratt students also play an integral role in the planning and execution of this activation. Additionally, Yoba Development has partnerships with National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) and the African American Mayors Association and their Economic Mobility Leadership Institute (EMLI). This effort is part of Yoba Development’s national roll out to do its part to help close the information, opportunity and thus wealth gap. Partial list of current presenters and invited guests include Donald Cravins Jr, Undersecretary of Dept of Commerce, Tammy Jones founder Basis Investments, DOE Chancellor David Banks, Karine Apollon Chief Equity Officer DOE, Patrick Vatel Managing Director BNY Mellon, John Crossman principal/ Crossman Builders, Kirk Goodrich President Monadnock Development, Scott Rechler CEO RXR and Reverend Al Sharpton. The interior design is courtesy of Architectural Digest 100 Interior Designer Leyden Lewis of Leyden Lewis Design Studio.
A partial list of sponsors and partners includes Duggal Visual Solutions, Turner Construction, Capital One, BNYMellon, Sootchy, Enterprise Community Partners and Feldman Lumber.
Ticket purchases will ensure participants access to both days of the activation and subsidize the admission for high school students. To purchase tickets and view speaker list and program, visit - https://yobadevelopment.com/events/fromthegroundup/registration/. Press previews will be held on Thursday, May 11th. On that day, members of the media will witness the collaborative efforts of students of the Brooklyn STEAM Center, Pratt Institute Undergraduate School of Architecture and representatives of Duggal Visual Solutions, Turner Construction and Feldman Lumber.
A portion of the proceeds will also help fund Yoba Development Foundation’s school and community based educational programs such as “I Build NY” currently offered at The S.T.E.A.M. Center, at the Brooklyn Navy Yard school which delivers innovative, industry-informed experiences which empower students to take charge of their futures, and creates a diverse, skilled talent pipeline for the technology and manufacturing industries. For more information about Yoba Development, contact David Robinson at david@thedavidbrand.com.
