Off-duty CBP officer renders lifesaving aid to victim of motor vehicle accident

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a single vehicle and a pedestrian in a wheelchair in Bellingham on Wednesday.

While off-duty, a Customs and Border Protection officer assigned to the Peace Arch Port of Entry in Blaine performed lifesaving aid to a member of the public by applying an improvised tourniquet and pressure to a wound until Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived and transported the person to a local hospital.

The officer was the first on the scene, assessed the situation for medical needs, and saw an individual who was bleeding profusely from their right leg. The officer received tourniquet training when he completed the “Combat Life Saver” course with the U.S. Army, prior to joining CBP. The officer, along with the assistance of members of the public, got the individual out of the wheelchair and on to the ground where he elevated her leg.

An off-duty firefighter from the Bellingham Fire Department arrived shortly after and assessed the situation. The firefighter agreed that a tourniquet was needed and offered his belt to be used as the tourniquet. The officer applied the belt as a tourniquet and continued to render aid until Bellingham Police, Paramedics, and Fire arrived on scene. Bellingham EMS relieved the officer and transported the individual to Peace Health Hospital in Bellingham.

“This is a great example of how our CBP employees embody CBP’s core values of integrity, service to country and vigilance,” said Area Port Director Harmit Gill. “This officer is trained to respond to traumatic events, whether on the job or not and has shown his bravery and dedication by saving this woman’s life.

“The CBP employees in the Seattle Field Office represent the best of CBP not just in this instance, but on a daily basis,” said Brian Humphrey, Director of Field Operations, Seattle Field Office. “Their quick response and dedication are something of which I am extremely proud, and they continue to exceed my expectations every day.”