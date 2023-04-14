Laredo Sector Border Patrol arrests convicted sex offender

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to Laredo South Station arrested a convicted sex offender in Laredo, Texas.

On April 12, Border Patrol agents while working their assigned duties apprehended several individuals in south Laredo. After agents conducted record checks, they discovered that the individuals were in the country illegally.

Record checks identified Jose Ruben Pinto-Gil, a 22-year-old male Mexican national, had a prior felony conviction for Sexual Assault out of Hidalgo County. He was taken into custody and was processed for Felony Re-Entry.

Follow @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos. Please visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to Customs and Border Protection.

Follow Laredo Sector on Twitter & Instagram at USBPChiefLRT and on Facebook at US Border Patrol Laredo Sector .

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the Laredo Sector Border Patrol while remaining anonymous at 1-800-343-1994.