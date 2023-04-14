Comcast NBCUniversal Donates $25,000 to the Heart of Arkansas United Way in Support of Tornado Relief Efforts in Little Rock

Comcast NBCUniversal has announced a $25,000 donation to the Heart of Arkansas United Way in support of the ongoing disaster relief and recovery efforts in Little Rock following recent tornadoes and severe storms.

Comcast and its contractors traveled from across the southeast to aid recovery efforts immediately after the tornado devastated Little Rock and its surrounding communities. The team worked tirelessly, restoring service once network repairs were made and power was restored.

In addition, Comcast deployed several generators to bring impacted customers back online, and its network of Xfinity WiFi hotspots is available for anyone to use, including non-Xfinity customers, for free.

The company also recently announced the arrival of its Xfinity WiFi van in Little Rock. The van provides free Internet connectivity to residents without service. It is available each day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 10907 North Rodney Parham Road in Little Rock.

"The Heart of Arkansas United Way continues to make a powerful impact in communities affected by natural disasters," said Jason Gumbs, Comcast's Regional Senior Vice President. "It is a privilege to support their mission and assist impacted residents during this very challenging time."

These efforts are part of the company's ongoing commitment to providing resources and support to communities during times of unexpected need.

