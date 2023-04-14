Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. to Participate in the 133rd China Import and Export Fair 2023 from April 15-19

WENZHOU, China, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. ("Erayak" or the "Company") RAYA, a leading manufacturer, designer, and exporter of high-quality products in the power supply industry, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the 133rd China Import and Export Fair 2023 ("Fair"), also known as the Canton Fair 2023, in Guangzhou, China, which will be held at the Guangzhou Canton Fair Complex, from April 15-19, 2023.

The Company will be taking part in Phase 1 of a total of 3 different phases of the offline exhibition that will feature various items and products over a 5-day period. In Phase 1, the displayed items at the exhibition will include electronics, home appliances, lighting, vehicles, accessories, machinery, hardware tools, building materials, chemical products, and energy.

At the Fair, Erayak will be unveiling its latest hybrid solar inverter and a household stacked energy storage system. This is the latest generation of home energy storage solutions, equipped with the latest pure sine wave inverter technology, BMS management technology and high-performance lithium batteries. The system integrates the inverter, MPPT, intelligent charge and discharge system, and extendable lithium battery storage system. Through the intelligent management system automatic from the solar power, battery, or mains energy, users can set mains or solar power priority according to demand in order to achieve clean, efficient, stable, independent home power supply. In addition to home power supply, the energy storage system can be utilized for RVs, yachts, small solar power stations, and gardens.

The Company's booth numbers at the Fair exhibition hall to learn more about this new energy storage system will be located at 13.2B18-19 and 17.1J39-40.

Erayak Chairman & CEO Mr. Lingyi Kong stated, "We look forward to participating in this historical and premiere event that attracts an enormous number of buyers and experts in the power and supply industry. This event is a phenomenal opportunity for us to unveil our new home energy home solutions technology and introduce our products to a broad audience of potential customers, suppliers, and distributors in the growing and expanding Chinese market as well as opening avenues for business opportunities across the globe."

Additionally, during the Fair, the Company will also release new series products under the categories of portable power station, gasoline inverter generator, dual fuel generator, pure sine wave inverter, and modified wave inverter.

About The 133rd China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) 2023

The 133rd China Import and Export Fair 2023 is also known as the Canton Fair 2023. The Canton Fair is held every spring and autumn in Guangzhou, China. The event is co-hosted by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and the Peoples Government of Guangdong Province. It is organized by China Foreign Trade Centre. The Canton Fair is the pinnacle of international trade events, boasting an impressive history and staggering scale. Exhibiting a vast array of products, it attracts buyers from all over the world and has generated immense business dealings in China. The enormous size and scope of the Canton Fair is a biannual event for almost everything import and export with China. More than 25,000 exhibitors come from all over the world to attend this twice-yearly market in Guangzhou that has been going on since 1957.

The offline exhibition will be exhibited in three phases by different products, and each phase will be exhibited for 5 days. The specific exhibition arrangements include the following: Phase 1 from April 15-19, the following items will be on display: electronics and home appliances, lighting, vehicles and accessories, machinery, hardware tools, building materials, chemical products, energy; Phase 2 from April 23-27. It will feature exhibits of daily consumer goods, gifts, and home decoration; Phase 3 from May 1-5. On display will be textile and clothing, footwear, office, luggage and leisure products, medicine, health care, and food.

For more information, visit https://www.cantonfair.net/canton-fair

About Erayak Power Solution Group Inc.

Erayak specializes in the manufacturing, research and development, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Erayak's product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products. Our products are used principally in agricultural and industrial vehicles, recreational vehicles, electrical appliances, and outdoor living products. Our goal is to be the premier power solutions brand and a solution for mobile life and outdoor living. For more information, visit www.erayakpower.com.

