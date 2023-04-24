VIPC Awards Commonwealth Commercialization Fund Grant to Organizing4Innovation

CCF grants support startups, critical early technology testing and market validation efforts

RICHMOND, VIRGNIA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) today announced that Organizing4Innovation, LLC has been awarded a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grant for $75,000. VIPC’s CCF programs have distributed more than $47 million to Virginia-based startups, entrepreneurs and university-based inventors since 2012.

Based in Vienna, Va., Organizing4Innovation enables organizations to boost their agility and productivity. The company’s Steering Wheel platform provides structure to the innovation process, so projects can be executed in less time and with fewer surprises. This CCF grant will be used to develop a white-label version of the Steering Wheel platform to further accelerate the company’s growth.

“We are thankful to receive a CCF grant from VIPC,” said Dr. Floor Blindenbach-Driessen, Founder of Organizing4Innovation. “Our goal is to serve a broader range of audiences, enabling different types of organizations to bring novel ideas to fruition quickly and successfully.”

“We are pleased to award a CCF grant to Organizing4Innovation, LLC,” said Jeanette Townsend, VIPC’s Director for Private Sector Grants. “VIPC’s CCF grant program plays an important role in getting funding to Virginia-based pre-seed and seed-stage startups when they need it most. Our goal is to help Virginia companies grow and lead the nation in innovation, opportunity, and job creation. Organizing4Innovation’s approach to – and tools for - improving the effectiveness of enterprise innovation teams are based on years of academic research and industry best practices. O4I’s clients across industries are already seeing significant benefits accruing to their innovation initiatives.”

CCF accepts applications and awards funding on a rolling basis to Virginia’s small businesses and university-based innovators. This competitive grant program seeks to fund high-potential Virginia-based for-profit technology companies at the early stage of commercialization and provides grants up to $75,000. The grants support early technology and market validation efforts such as the development of prototypes or a minimum viable product (MVP), customer pilots, intellectual property protection, and more. For more information on funding opportunities and eligibility requirements, or to apply visit:

www.VirginiaIPC.org

About the Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF)

VIPC’s Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) was launched on July 1, 2020 to foster innovative and collaborative efforts in Virginia. Combining two legacy state programs, the Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund (CRCF) and the Virginia Research Innovation Fund (VRIF), CCF seeks technologies with a high potential for economic development and job creation and that position the Commonwealth as a national leader in science- and technology-based research, development, and commercialization.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

VIPC: Connecting innovators with opportunities. As the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

