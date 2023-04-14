RED DEER, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Held Back by Nothing Means Never Saying Never

A disability doesn’t have to be a weakness

About the book

Cerebral palsy is a serious condition. However, it doesn’t mean that those afflicted with it cannot live normal and happy lives.

In Held Back by Nothing Means Never Saying Never, author John Hendry tells the story of his youngest son, Steven, who was born with cerebral palsy. Things were not easy as they had to adjust to his situation. There were many things he couldn’t do or do normally.

But with unstoppable determination, confidence, and a positive attitude, Steven grows up just like any adult. He even finds a job, starts a family, raises a daughter, and becomes his own man. This is his story.

Why you should read this book

Raising a child with a disability isn’t an easy task; there will be many challenges for the child as well as his or her family. However it can be done and done well.

Because the writer himself has faced these challenges, this book can become a very valuable resource material for families of children, or adults living with a disability, with many examples of real-life situations, problems, and their solutions.

"What makes this book different from other true stories about the struggles and successes of a child with a disability is the realism of the portrayal of the ups and downs of growing up with challenges. The story is one that parents of children who have any type of physical, learning or emotional challenges can read to feel hopeful and encouraged," says a child psychologist who read this book.

Of course, this book isn’t just for those who have disabilities or their families. It can be for anyone who needs to know that motivation and inspiration can solve even the biggest problems.

About the author

An author and a professional speaker, John Hendry had to adjust to life after his youngest son was born with cerebral palsy. His experience would later inspire him to dedicate his life to making the world more accessible and inclusive for everyone.

Aside from being an award-winning public school board trustee he is also a member of the Canadian Association of Professional Speakers and has also served on the Minister's Advisory Council on Special Education and the Accessibility Standards Council of Ontario.

Aside from this book, his works have also been published in national disability magazines, international sports magazines as well as newspapers.

