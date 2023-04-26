Industrial Packaging Acquisition: B2B Industrial Packaging Adds Millennium Packaging Inc.

B2B Industrial Packaging just announced the acquisition of Millennium Packaging Inc. This is B2B Industrial Packaging's 29th acquisition.

CHICAGO, ILL., U.S., April 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B Industrial Packaging, a GenNx360 company, just announced an industrial packaging acquisition with the addition of Millennium Packaging Inc. located in South Elgin, Ill. This is B2B Industrial Packaging’s 29th acquisition.

The acquisitions have a strong history of producing positive results for the acquired company, its employees, channel partners and clients. B2B Industrial Packaging has an outstanding record of maintaining the unique culture of each acquired company. Efforts are focused on helping clients take full advantage of national buying power backed by personal service.

Millennium Packaging clients will enjoy the same friendly service they’ve come to expect, along with a complete selection of industrial packaging products streamlined through a national distribution network.

“Millennium Packaging built their business on the principles of partnership, quality and trust,” said B2B Industrial Packaging CEO Bill Drake. “These are cornerstones we value as well. As with all of our acquisitions, we are laser focused on delivering carefully developed world-class packaging solutions.”

For more than 25 years, Millennium Packaging has been providing customized packaging and equipment solutions to clients across the U.S. The company partners with clients to offer innovative, sustainable and cost-effective packaging solutions targeted to individual needs. Millennium Packaging specializes in shrink film, stretch film, packaging equipment and corner board.

This is the 29th acquisition in 14 years for B2B Industrial Packaging, the fastest growing industrial packaging company in the U.S. The company previously acquired Oak Paper Products, Western Metals, Pac Fast, Empire Systems, Empire West Solutions, Master Packaging and Allen Packaging in California; All Packaging, Central Packaging and MillerBevco in Kansas; Alpine Packaging and Western Packaging in Oregon; AMW Packaging Supply, Pioneer Packaging Worldwide, Nelson JIT, and B&S Supply Co in Arizona; Lewis Industrial Supply and Accurate Packaging and Fulfillment in Pennsylvania; Fibers of Kalamazoo in Michigan; Next Press in New Jersey; Springfield Corrugated Box in Massachusetts; Tri Pro Graphics and Packaging in Missouri; Brown Industrial Packaging in Fort Wayne, Indiana; and Lesker Corporation, Anasco, Inc, Rapid-Pac, All Packaging and Direct In Supply in Illinois.

Servicing an enviable roster of active clients, B2B Industrial Packaging sells a full range of packaging equipment and supplies to clients throughout the U.S. and Mexico. B2B Industrial Packaging also operates state-of-the-art strapping and fastener tool repair facilities that service the entire U.S. Headquarters are in Addison, Ill. with additional locations in, Phoenix; Los Angeles; Houston; Seattle; Fort Worth, Texas; Salinas, Hayward, Tustin and Sacramento, Calif.; Portland, Eugene and Albany, Ore.; Kansas City, Kan.; St. Louis, Mo.; Kalamazoo, Mich.; Harrisburg, Pa.; Oregon, Ill.; Agawam, Mass. and Mahwah, N.J. To contact B2B Industrial Packaging, call 1-877-222-5747, email Emmy Perry at emmy.perry@b2bind.com, or visit www.B2BInd.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.

###

