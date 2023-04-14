Cybersecurity Jobs Report: 3.5 Million Unfilled Positions In 2025

While tech firms are firing, the cybersecurity industry is hiring
Every IT position is also a cybersecurity position now”
— Steve Morgan, founder of Cybersecurity Ventures
SAUSALITO, CALIF., USA, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global cybersecurity job vacancies grew by 350 percent, from one million openings in 2013 to 3.5 million in 2021, according to Cybersecurity Ventures. The number of unfilled jobs leveled off in 2022, and remains at 3.5 million in 2023, with more than 750,000 of those positions in the U.S. Industry efforts to source new talent and tackle burnout continues, but we predict that the disparity between demand and supply will remain through at least 2025.
Technology firms have shed more than 300,000 jobs in the past two years, and 470 tech employers have reduced their workforces since the pandemic.
“While Amazon, Meta, Twitter, Microsoft, Google, and the other tech giants are going through layoffs, our industry has hung out an enormous Help Wanted sign,” says Steve Morgan, founder of Cybersecurity Ventures.
Despite the disarray of the tech industry, cybersecurity remains a near-zero unemployment marketplace for those with extensive backgrounds, and the shortage means that IT teams must also shoulder a security burden. Staff must train in modern threat awareness, including phishing, social engineering, Business Email Compromise (BEC), and financial fraud. They must also know how to protect and defend apps, data, devices, infrastructure, and people.
The IT industry was growing before the pandemic. A silver lining of mass redundancies is a talent pool of recently unemployed workers with desired, transferable skills that would make them exceptional in cybersecurity roles.
"There is so much opportunity in the cybersecurity industry" says Greg Crowley, CISSP, CISM, and CISO at eSentire, sponsor of the "2023 Cybersecurity Jobs Report" published by Cybersecurity Ventures.
The report covers the cybersecurity talent crunch, salaries, big tech, higher ed, women in cybersecurity, diversity, staff retention, and more.
