Meet Tresorit at the RSA Conference ™ 2023 as They Debunk Some Common Encryption Myths

Tresorit, leading the Swiss-Hungarian end-to-end encrypted ("e2ee") cloud collaboration specialist Peter Budai -Tresorit’s Chief Product Officer

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tresorit, leading the Swiss-Hungarian end-to-end encrypted ("e2ee") cloud collaboration specialist and subsidiary of Swiss Post today announced today that they will be exhibiting at the RSA Conference 2023 -the world's leading information security conferences and expositions, which will be taking place on April 24-27, 2023 in San Francisco, CA. Tresorit’s executive team will be available to discuss the current state of encryption and share more about their security solutions at the Moscone Center South Expo Hall, booth #4117.

Tresorit will also be hosting a live session with Peter Budai, Tresorit’s Chief Product Officer, which is titled “Your Encryption: Is It Really Protecting You? In this session, Peter will dig beneath the surface and discuss how not all encryption is created equal. This highly informative session will debunk some common encryption myths, explore what it means to be “secure by design”, and find out whether encryption really protects the most valuable business assets. For more information on the live session, please visit: https://www.rsaconference.com/usa/agenda/session/Tresorit%20Your%20Encryption%20Is%20It%20Really%20Protecting%20You

“We are thrilled to participate at the RSA Conference, particularly at a time when businesses are recognizing the pressing need for a truly end-to-end encrypted solution,” said Péter Budai, Chief Product Officer at Tresorit. “The recent surge in cyber attacks has highlighted the critical importance of protecting sensitive data, and we are proud to have been providing our customers with a solution that meets the highest security requirements for more than a decade. We look forward to showcasing our innovative technology and engaging with industry leaders to further advance the cybersecurity landscape” he added.

About Tresorit

Tresorit is an end-to-end encrypted productivity solution for ultra-secure collaboration including managing, storing, syncing, and transferring files. More than 10,000 businesses use Tresorit to protect their confidential data and securely share information. Since July 2021, Tresorit’s majority

shareholder is Swiss Post. Learn more at https://tresorit.com or contact Sonia Awan – PR for Tresorit at soniaawanpr@gmail.com

About RSA Conference

RSA Conference™ is the premier series of global events and year-round learning for the cybersecurity community. RSAC is where the security industry converges to discuss current and future concerns and have access to the experts, unbiased content and ideas that help enable individuals and companies advance their cybersecurity posture and build stronger and smarter teams. Both in-person and online, RSAC brings the cybersecurity industry together and empowers the collective “we” to stand against cyber threats around the world. RSAC is the ultimate marketplace for the latest technologies and hands-on educational opportunities that help industry professionals discover how to make their companies more secure while showcasing the most enterprising, influential and thought-provoking thinkers and leaders in cybersecurity today. For the most up-to-date news pertaining to the cybersecurity industry visit www.rsaconference.com Where the world talks security.