A city-to-suburbs transit service, called FlexRide, will soft-launch an expansion on Monday, April 17.

FlexRide provides an on-demand taxi service that operates between specific pickup zones in the city of Milwaukee and employment centers that can’t be reached by bus routes operated by the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS). For this reason, it is considered a “last-mile” transit service connecting Milwaukee residents to jobs that would otherwise be out of their reach.

Last year, FlexRide received a $4.2 million Workforce Innovation Grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). Those funds will be used to launch this expansion and will support the service through the end of 2024.

[Adapted from: FlexRide Expanding Service April 17 April 13, 2023 Urban Milwaukee]