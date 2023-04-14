Veriday & Appian Announce New Partnership, Taking Digital Transformation to New Heights

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Veriday today announced a new partnership with Appian. This partnership will support Veriday to achieve expansion across North America and will provide tools to extend its current customer base.
“The Appian partnership provides Veriday many benefits, including access to innovative technology, enhanced service offerings, and increased market reach. It also leads to improved training and support, co-marketing opportunities, competitive advantages, and revenue growth,” says Sharmila (Sam) Wijeyakumar, Chief Revenue Officer at Veriday. “By leveraging these benefits, Veriday can better serve its clients and achieve long-term success in the ever-evolving technology landscape.”
Key benefits of this partnership include:
Access to innovative technology: Appian's low-code process automation solutions allow developers to build robust applications with minimal coding effort, helping Veriday stay ahead of the competition by offering cutting-edge solutions to clients.
Enhanced service offerings: By partnering with Appian, Veriday can expand its service offerings to include low-code application development and digital transformation services, attracting new clients and strengthening relationships with existing ones.
Appian's strong market presence: Appian is embedded in a number of industries at the core of Veriday’s client base, including finance, healthcare, government, and more. As an Appian partner, Veriday can leverage this market presence to reach a broader customer base.
Training and support: Appian provides its partners with comprehensive training and support resources that will help Veriday's team stay up-to-date with the latest platform features and best practices, ensuring they can deliver high-quality services to their clients.
Co-marketing opportunities: Appian values collaboration with its partners on marketing, which will help Veriday generate greater brand awareness and new leads.
Competitive advantage: As an Appian partner, Veriday can provide unique and innovative solutions powered by Appian's low-code platform.
Revenue growth: By incorporating the Appian Platform into its service offerings, Veriday can unlock potential revenue streams and grow its business.
If you want to learn more, book a meeting with Veriday Senior Account Manager, Tim Walsh at tim.walsh@veriday.com.
About Veriday: Veriday means “Honest Day,” reflecting our passion for delivering an honest day’s work with 100% client focus. We specialize in developing strategies, products, and solutions to transform your user experiences and engagement. Our experts will help you implement an end-to-end vision. From strategy, conceptual planning and design to implementation, management and technical support, we are with you every step of the way to ensure your next technology or digital marketing project is an unequivocal success. Learn more about Veriday at www.veriday.com. Get updates on LinkedIn.
