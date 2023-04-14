Mud Mill Pond Boat Ramp Closure Extended Into July

Unanticipated problems with a dam improvement project at Mud Mill Pond near Marydel has pushed the reopening of the pond’s DNREC-managed boat ramp back to July. /DNREC photo

The Mud Mill Pond boat ramp and adjacent ramp parking lot near Marydel in Kent County will remain closed into July due to construction activities associated with Mud Mill Pond dam improvements, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today. DNREC’s Division of Fish and Wildlife manages the boat ramp and adjacent parking lot.

Unanticipated problems at the Mud Mill Pond dam have extended the construction timeframe beyond the original estimate of a February project completion – which was to coincide with the boat ramp’s reopening.

Anglers who fish from a boat or shore from public fishing access areas can alternatively use the nearby Derby Pond boat ramp near Camden or Garrisons Lake boat ramp near Smyrna.

For more information regarding the boat ramp closure, contact the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife Fisheries section at 302-739-9914.

For more information regarding dam construction activities, contact the DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship Dam Safety Program at 302-834-5557.

