Hamilton ETFs Opens the Market

TORONTO, April 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Jennifer Mersereau, Senior Partner, Co-Founder & COO, Hamilton ETFs, and Patrick Sommerville, Senior Partner, Head of Business Development, Hamilton ETFs, and their team joined Graham Mackenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of the Hamilton Canadian Bank Equal-Weight Index ETF HEB.

Hamilton ETFs is one of the fastest growing Canadian investment managers with over $2 billion in assets under management across twelve exchange traded funds designed to maximize income and growth from trusted sectors, in Canada and across the globe. Hamilton ETFs is also an active commentator on the global financial services sector; the firm's most recent Insights can be found at www.hamiltonetfs.com/insights-commentary. The Hamilton Canadian Bank Equal-Weight Index ETF offers low-cost exposure to Canada's big-6 banks while providing stable and tax efficient monthly income.

